23 oct 2024 , 09:41

Una falla eléctrica deja a turistas varados en montaña rusa del Parque del Café en Colombia

Un grupo de personas bajó caminando por los rieles de una montaña rusa en el Parque del Café debido a un apagón.

   
    Montaña rusa.( Web oficial Parque del Café )
Según un video, la montaña rusa dejó de funcionar por una falla eléctrica que paralizó la atracción, dejando atrapadas a al menos 15 personas. Un hombre que grabó el incidente comentó: “Hay personas asustadas”, sugiriendo que pudo haberse tratado de una falla mecánica.

La atracción, parte del Parque del Café, ubicado en Quindío, Colombia, está diseñada para quienes desean explorar la tradición cafetera del país. El video fue publicado el 20 de octubre y rápidamente se viralizó. En él, el narrador, quien se encontraba en la atracción, relató cómo tuvo que bajar caminando por los rieles desde una gran altura.

En las imágenes se observa cómo los usuarios descienden por los rieles. El hombre menciona: “Ahí están los vagones, nos quedamos varados y nos toca bajarnos a todos y caminar”. Afortunadamente, no se reportaron heridos, aunque sí se vivieron momentos de tensión. Incidentes similares ya se habían registrado previamente; a principios de 2024, se reportaron emergencias en otras atracciones del parque.

Según un reporte de la radio colombiana La FM, la directiva del parque explicó que en ese caso, la montaña rusa se detuvo como medida de seguridad para evitar que los vagones retrocedieran, ya que el inicio del recorrido es en subida y en espiral, lo que requiere electricidad. Aunque el parque cuenta con generadores de energía, estos no se activaron en esa ocasión.

Los usuarios del parque señalan que la falla ocurrió por una caída de energía que detuvo los vagones. “Nos quedamos varados en la montaña rusa del Parque del Café, hubo un bajón de energía y nos tocó bajarnos a todos y caminar”, relata el hombre en el video.

Hasta el cierre de este reporte, el Parque del Café no se ha pronunciado oficialmente sobre el incidente, aunque varios usuarios han compartido sus experiencias al tener que bajar de la montaña rusa caminando.

