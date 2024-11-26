Europa
26 nov 2024 , 19:51

Rusia promete responder a nuevos ataques ucranianos con misiles de EE. UU.

Putin advierte represalias tras ataques con misiles estadounidenses en su territorio, en medio de escalada militar con Ucrania y Occidente.

   
    Un militar ucraniano dispara hacia posiciones rusas.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
Rusia prometió este martes 26 de noviembre responder a los nuevos disparos de misiles estadounidenses contra su territorio, en plena espiral de tensiones entre el Kremlin y los países occidentales.

Según el Ministerio de Defensa ruso, las fuerzas ucranianas atacaron en los últimos días "instalaciones" en la región fronteriza rusa de Kursk, parcialmente ocupada por el ejército ucraniano desde agosto.

Los ataques ocurrieron el 23 de noviembre cerca del pueblo de Lotarevka, a 37 kilómetros al noroeste de la ciudad de Kursk, y el 25 de noviembre, en el aeródromo Kursk-Vostochny, según la misma fuente.

El ministerio reconoció, algo que no suele hacer, que varios misiles "alcanzaron sus objetivos" e informó de dos soldados rusos heridos y un radar dañado.

El 23 de noviembre tres de los cinco misiles estadounidenses de tipo ATACAMS fueron derribados por la defensa antiaérea rusa y el 25 de noviembre se interceptaron siete de ocho.

Estados Unidos y la Gran Bretaña dieron luz verde a usar sus misiles en territorio ruso como respuesta al despliegue de soldados norcoreanos para luchar en el lado ruso.

El Kremlin respondió disparando un misil balístico de alcance intermedio el pasado 21 de noviembre contra una planta militar en la ciudad de Dnipro, en el centro-este de Ucrania.

El misil, llamado Oreshnik, es un modelo hipersónico experimental que según el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, está diseñado para portar ojivas nucleares, lo que no fue el caso durante ese ataque.

Temas
Rusia
Ucrania
guerra Rusia y Ucrania
ataque Rusia y Ucrania
ataque con misil
conflicto en Rusia
misiles EEUU
Vladimir Putin
Rusia
Noticias
