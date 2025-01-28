Francia se declara lista para enviar tropas a Groenlandia en medio de tensiones con Trump

Francia ha expresado su disposición a enviar tropas a Groenlandia si Dinamarca lo solicita, aunque hasta el momento el gobierno danés no ha hecho tal petición. La tensión se ha intensificado luego de que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, reiterara su interés en adquirir el territorio ártico, lo que ha generado preocupaciones en la Unión Europea.

Lea también: Donald Trump busca comprar Groenlandia quien reafirmó su soberanía ante el interés

El ministro francés de Exteriores, Jean-Noël Barrot, afirmó en una entrevista que las fronteras de la UE "no son negociables" y que si Dinamarca requiere solidaridad, Francia estará lista para responder. Al ser cuestionado sobre un eventual despliegue militar europeo en Groenlandia, Barrot no descartó la posibilidad, señalando que ya han iniciado conversaciones con el gobierno danés. No obstante, aclaró que Dinamarca aún no ha solicitado esa medida y descartó cualquier posibilidad de una invasión estadounidense.

Las declaraciones de Barrot se dieron pocas horas antes de que el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, se reuniera en París con la primera ministra de Dinamarca, Mette Frederiksen, para discutir temas de seguridad y defensa europea.

Lea también: El millonario plan de seguridad de Dinamarca en el Ártico ante la amenaza de Trump de controlar Groenlandia

El canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz, también se pronunció, advirtiendo a Trump que "las fronteras no deben moverse por la fuerza", en una referencia directa a la crisis en Groenlandia y a la invasión rusa en Ucrania.

En medio de estas tensiones, Dinamarca ha anunciado una inversión de 2 mil millones de euros en defensa, con la compra de tres nuevos buques, dos drones de largo alcance y mejoras en su capacidad satelital para reforzar la seguridad del Ártico.

Lea también: Por qué Groenlandia es parte de Dinamarca (y los intentos de Estados Unidos de comprarla)

La decisión responde al creciente interés de Trump en Groenlandia y a sus críticas sobre la supuesta falta de defensa de la isla. Mientras, el panorama geopolítico en el Ártico sigue siendo incierto, con una Europa cada vez más decidida a fortalecer su capacidad militar ante la presión de EE. UU., Rusia y China.