Vecino salva a una familia de un incendio en Nueva Jersey

El hombre golpeó puertas y ventanas para alertar a los residentes, que lograron escapar con su bebé y su perro.

   
    Incendio en New Jersey ( Internet )
El pasado 20 de septiembre, una familia en Toms River, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos, sufrió un terrible incendio en su hogar. Ahora, no pueden estar más agradecidos con su vecino, quien arriesgó su vida para rescatarlos mientras las llamas consumían su casa en plena noche.

Un dramático video, captado por cámaras de seguridad, muestra al hombre corriendo hacia la residencia en llamas y golpeando frenéticamente puertas y ventanas para alertar a los ocupantes.

"Escuché golpes muy fuertes en el garaje, pensé que alguien intentaba entrar, pero al salir vi a un hombre gritando: "¡Salgan de la casa, hay un incendio!", relató Jonathan Pope, propietario de la vivienda, según medios.

En medio del caos, su esposa cargó a su bebé de nueve meses y salió corriendo, mientras Pope aseguraba que todos estuvieran fuera. El perro de la familia también fue rescatado.

Tras el incendio, los vecinos no solo ayudaron a poner a salvo a la familia, sino que también les ofrecieron agua y un lugar para cambiar al bebé. Aunque la vivienda sufrió graves daños por humo y agua, los Pope destacaron que lo más importante fue salir ilesos gracias a la rápida acción de su comunidad.

