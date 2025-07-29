EE.UU.
Donald Trump impone una tarifa de USD 100 a quienes soliciten asilo en EE. UU.

La nueva ley migratoria también crea cargos adicionales por demoras en el trámite y una Visa Bond de USD 250 para quienes pidan visas temporales.

   
Con 218 votos a favor y 214 en contra, la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos aprobó la controvertida Ley H.R. 1, también conocida como la Big Beautiful Bill o Gran Hermosa Ley, una ambiciosa reforma presupuestaria promovida por el presidente Donald Trump que introduce nuevas tarifas y condiciones en el sistema migratorio legal del país.

Uno de los cambios más polémicos es el establecimiento de una tarifa obligatoria de USD 100 para solicitar asilo, una medida sin precedentes en EE. UU. Además, se impondrá un cobro adicional de USD 100 por cada año que el caso permanezca sin resolución, lo que podría significar un gasto de al menos USD 1 150 para quienes también requieran permisos de trabajo durante el proceso, según cálculos preliminares.

La reforma también afecta a personas que enfrentan procesos de deportación, incrementando los costos de trámites urgentes como las mociones para reabrir un caso o apelar una sentencia ante los tribunales migratorios.

Un nuevo visa bond de USD 250

Otra novedad incluida en esta ley es la creación de un cargo de USD 250 bajo el concepto de visa bond para todas las visas de no inmigrante. Este monto funcionará como una garantía que solo será reembolsada si el titular cumple todas las condiciones de su visa al momento de su expiración.

Según el texto legal, estas tarifas buscan descongestionar el sistema migratorio y trasladar parte de los costos administrativos a los propios solicitantes. Sin embargo, organizaciones pro migrantes han advertido que esta ley puede bloquear el acceso al asilo y otros procesos legales a personas con bajos recursos, en un sistema ya sobrecargado por los retrasos.

La reforma entrará en vigencia en los próximos meses, mientras crecen las críticas dentro y fuera de EE. UU. por las barreras económicas que ahora enfrentarán miles de migrantes y solicitantes de protección internacional

