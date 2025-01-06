EE.UU.
Tormenta invernal paraliza el centro de Estados Unidos

Tormenta invernal en Estados Unidos provoca el cierre de carreteras y aeropuertos en Kansas City.

   
Estados Unidos enfrenta una tormenta invernal desde el sábado 4 de enero que ha provocado intensas nevadas, hielo y el descenso de temperaturas.

Bob Oravec del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (NWS) en College Park, Maryland, detalló que la tormenta comenzó afectando el centro de Kansas y se espera que el vórtice se desplace hasta llegar al Valle de Ohio y posteriormente a los estados del Atlántico Medio.

La nieve acumulada, que podría alcanzar o superar los 15 centímetros de espesor, afectará el transporte en ciudades Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianápolis y Cincinnati.

La carretera Interestatal 70 fue cerrada y el Aeropuerto Internacional de Kansas City suspendió temporalmente sus operaciones debido al hielo acumulado en las pistas de aterrizaje.

Según el portal FlightAware, los aeropuertos más afectados por las cancelaciones son los de St. Louis y Kansas City, en Misuri, seguidos por el de Dallas-Fort Worth, en Texas, que acumula cientos de retrasos en toda la jornada, y el de Chicago O'Hare, en Illinois.

Las condiciones meteorológicas también han provocado apagones de electricidad que afectan a más de 110.000 hogares, la mayor parte en Kentucky (44.700) y Misuri (32.200), y en menor medida Illinois (21.800), Texas (12.700) y Luisiana (9.500), detalla el portal PowerOutage.

Los gobernadores de Misuri y Arkansas declararon el estado de emergencia ante la amenaza de condiciones climáticas extremas que, según proyecciones de AccuWeather se extenderán hasta el 12 de enero en gran parte del centro y este del país.

