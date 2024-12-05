Un terremoto de magnitud 7 sacude a California y provoca alerta de tsunami

Un potente <b>terremoto</b> de magnitud 7,0 sacudió este jueves 5 de diciembre el norte de <b>California</b>, lo que provocó una alerta de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tsunami-islas-sur-tokio-terremoto-5-9-magnitud-YA8046100 target=_blank>tsunami</a> </b>que se extiende hasta el estado de Oregón, informó el <b>Servicio</b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/sismo-el-triunfo-instituto-geofisico-JX8426391 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/guayaquil-simulacro-terremoto-personas-terminal-terrestre-IG8392390 target=_blank></a></b>