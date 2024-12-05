EE.UU.
05 dic 2024 , 14:17

Un terremoto de magnitud 7 sacude a California y provoca alerta de tsunami

Inicialmente el Servicio Geológico de EE. UU. clasificó la intensidad del sismo en 6,6, pero después lo elevó a 7. El temblor ocurrió a las 13:44 (hora de Ecuador continental).

   
    Un sismógrafo muestra actividad sísmica en una imagen de archivo.( EFE )
Un potente terremoto de magnitud 7,0 sacudió este jueves 5 de diciembre el norte de California, lo que provocó una alerta de tsunami que se extiende hasta el estado de Oregón, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS por sus siglas en inglés).

El sismo ocurrió a las 13:44 (hora de Ecuador continental) a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros en el noroeste de Petrolia, una ciudad del condado de Humboldt.

A esta sacudida le siguió a los tres minutos una réplica de magnitud 5,8 a 9 kilómetros de Cobb, en el norte de California, y otras tres de 3,3; 3,7 y 4,2 respectivamente, según los datos de USGS.

Inicialmente, el USGS clasificó la intensidad del sismo en 6,6 pero después lo elevó a 7,0.

Las autoridades emitieron una alerta de tsunami para las zonas costeras del norte de California y el centro de Oregón.

Los residentes del área de la Bahía de San Francisco recibieron alertas de tsumani y les han pedido estar atentos a posibles órdenes de evacuación.

Las autoridades están evaluando actualmente la situación y se recomienda a los residentes que se mantengan alerta ante posibles réplicas.

Hasta el momento no se han reportado posibles víctimas o daños.

El condado de Humboldt está ubicado en el norte de San Francisco y es un área mayormente boscosa.

