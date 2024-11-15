EE.UU.
15 nov 2024 , 15:22

Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut atraviesan la peor sequía en 150 años

La región enfrenta una crisis sin precedentes: embalses al 62% de su capacidad, más de 900 incendios en tres estados y un llamado urgente a conservar agua y prevenir catástrofes.

   
  • Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut atraviesan la peor sequía en 150 años
    Sólo 0,02 centímetros de lluvia cayeron el mes pasado en el Central Park, donde normalmente octubre trae alrededor de 11,2 centímetros.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El noreste de Estados Unidos atraviesa una sequía sin precedentes en más de 150 años, afectando a Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut. Mientras las autoridades intentan gestionar los recursos hídricos, los bomberos luchan contra un número alarmante de incendios forestales avivados por las condiciones extremas.

Lea también: El incendio en un rascacielos de Manhattan cubre de humo la ciudad

Crisis hídrica y medidas urgentes

Nueva Jersey declaró este miércoles 13 de noviembre el nivel de alerta por sequía, el segundo más alto en su escala, mientras que Nueva York y Connecticut están en niveles de vigilancia.

El pasado mes de octubre fue el más seco registrado en Nueva York desde 1869, con precipitaciones históricamente bajas. Actualmente, los embalses del estado están al 62% de su capacidad, frente al 76% en el mismo periodo del año anterior, lo que refleja un deterioro significativo de las reservas de agua potable.

“No sabemos lo que nos espera, pero hay que prepararse para lo peor”, advirtió la gobernadora de Nueva York, Kathy Hochul.

Ante esta situación, las autoridades han emitido recomendaciones para ahorrar cada gota de agua, incluyendo: tomar duchas más cortas, cerrar los grifos al lavarse las manos o cepillarse los dientes, retrasar el lavado de autos y optimizar el uso de electrodomésticos como lavavajillas.

Emergencia por incendios forestales

Desde finales de octubre, Nueva York ha registrado 229 incendios, el mayor número en un periodo tan corto según el Departamento de Bomberos. Nueva Jersey contabilizó 537 incendios en el mismo lapso, un incremento del 1 300% respecto al año anterior, mientras que Connecticut reportó 150.

Lea también: La explosión de una camioneta en Queens, Estados Unidos, destruyó las ventanas de seis viviendas cercanas

La noche del miércoles, los bomberos enfrentaron tres nuevos focos en la Ciudad de Nueva York, y el tráfico ferroviario entre Nueva York y Connecticut se vio interrumpido debido a un incendio. Aunque la mayoría de los siniestros en la región son pequeños en comparación con los devastadores incendios de la costa oeste.

Cambio climático y perspectivas

Expertos como Steve Cohen, profesor de la Universidad de Columbia, señalan que el cambio climático está exacerbando la severidad y frecuencia de estos eventos.

"Hay poca duda de que la sequía se ha intensificado por el calentamiento global, y podemos esperar más eventos de este tipo en el futuro", afirmó Cohen.

Las autoridades han destacado la necesidad de colaboración ciudadana para reducir el consumo de agua y evitar prácticas que puedan generar incendios, mientras se preparan para responder a lo que podría ser un invierno seco y complicado.

Lea también: Un tiroteo cerca del Metro de Nueva York causó alarma entre los pasajeros

Temas
Estados Unidos
Nueva York
sequías
incendios
New Jersey
Connecticut
Noticias
Recomendadas