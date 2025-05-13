EE.UU.
13 may 2025 , 09:24

¿Naciste entre 1960 y 1970? Ya puedes pedir el cheque del Seguro Social

Desde los 62 años es posible solicitarlo, aunque con menos dinero mensual.

   
  • ¿Naciste entre 1960 y 1970? Ya puedes pedir el cheque del Seguro Social
    adultos mayores firmando ( internet )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Cumplir 62 años puede marcar un antes y un después para muchos trabajadores en Estados Unidos. Es la edad mínima para empezar a cobrar las prestaciones de jubilación del Seguro Social, siempre que se hayan acumulado los créditos necesarios durante la vida laboral. Esto significa que quienes nacieron entre 1960 y 1970 ya podrían ser elegibles para solicitar ese ingreso mensual.

Según la Administración del Seguro Social (SSA, por sus siglas en inglés), los beneficiarios que comiencen a recibir el cheque a los 62 años podrían cobrar alrededor de USD 2 710 al mes en 2025. Sin embargo, esta cifra puede variar, ya que el monto depende directamente del historial de ingresos y contribuciones de cada persona.

Es importante tener en cuenta que jubilarse a esa edad implica una reducción permanente en el monto mensual, que puede ser de hasta 30% en comparación con quienes esperan a los 67 años, la edad plena de jubilación para los nacidos después de 1960.

Lea más: El papa León XIV elige un viaje conmemorativo como su primer acto internacional

Además, si el beneficiario decide seguir trabajando mientras recibe el Seguro Social, podría enfrentar una reducción temporal en sus pagos, dependiendo de si supera ciertos límites de ingresos establecidos por la SSA.

La Administración del Seguro Social (SSA) sugiere utilizar herramientas como la cuenta "My Social Security" en www.ssa.gov, donde puedes consultar tu historial laboral, calcular tus beneficios estimados y explorar diferentes escenarios de jubilación.

Decidir el momento adecuado para jubilarse es una elección personal que afecta significativamente tus finanzas. Si te jubilas a los 62 años, recibirás menos dinero por comenzar antes; a los 67, accedes al 100% del beneficio; y si esperas hasta los 70, obtendrás el monto máximo posible.

Temas
Estados Unidos
adultos mayores
seguro social
edad jubilación
ingresos
Mundo
Noticias
Recomendadas