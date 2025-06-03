EE.UU.
En Estados Unidos arrestan a un hombre por allanar Mar-a-Lago para casarse con la nieta de Donald Trump

La nieta de Trump, Kai, es hija de Donald Trump Jr., primogénito del presidente estadounidense. En el momento del incidente, Trump se hallaba en Washington D. C.

   
Redacción y EFE
Un hombre fue arrestado este martes acusado de allanamiento al haber saltado el muro exterior de la propiedad del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, en Mar-a-Lago (Florida), con la intención, según dijo, de “difundir el evangelio” y casarse con la nieta del magnate, informó la Policía.

El arresto, a manos de agentes del Servicio Secreto, tuvo lugar poco después de la medianoche, cuando el joven, de 23 años y procedente de Texas, escaló el muro que rodeaba el recinto, perteneciente a Trump y en el que se ubica la residencia oficial del magnate, según registros judiciales citados por NBC News.

De acuerdo con los agentes del Servicio Secreto, citados por la Policía de Palm Beach, el hombre aseguró que había saltado el muro con la intención de “difundir el evangelio” a Trump y “casarse con Kai”, la nieta de 18 años del magnate.

Kai es hija de Donald Trump Jr., primogénito del presidente estadounidense. En el momento del incidente, Trump se hallaba en Washington D. C.

Tras el arresto, el hombre ingresó en la cárcel del Condado de Palm Beach bajo cargos de allanamiento y con una fianza de 50.000 dólares. Además, se le impidió tener contacto con Trump ni algún miembro de su familia.

Durante una comparecencia judicial este martes, el acusado se declaró inocente, según NBC News, que asegura que el joven ya había recibido otra advertencia por el allanamiento de Mar-a-Lago el pasado 31 de diciembre de 2024.

