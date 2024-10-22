El expresidente de Abercrombie & Fitch es detenido en EE. UU. por presunta explotación sexual de hombres jóvenes

<b>Lea también: <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/escalofriante-destino-hombres-victimas-trata-GHEC326981 target=_blank>El escalofriante destino de los hombres víctimas de trata</a></b> Los otros dos arrestados han sido identificados como <b>Matt Smitt</b>, de Florida, y pareja de Jeffries, y <b>Jim Jacobson</b>, de Wisconsin, <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/europa/violacion-mujer-voyeurismo-francia-AL7926640 target=_blank></a></b>