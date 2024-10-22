EE.UU.
22 oct 2024 , 17:24

El expresidente de Abercrombie & Fitch es detenido en EE. UU. por presunta explotación sexual de hombres jóvenes

La investigación contra Mike Jeffries, su pareja y otro sujeto señala que atraían a jóvenes con la propuesta de convertirlos en modelos.

   
    Imagen de archivo de una tienda de Abercrombie & Fitch en San Francisco, EE. UU.( AFP )
El exdirector ejecutivo de la conocida empresa de moda Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries, donde trabajó entre 1992 y 2014, y otros dos hombres fueron arrestados este martes 22 de octubre por el FBI bajo cargos de explotar y abusar sexualmente a hombres jóvenes a los que atraían con la propuesta de convertirlos en modelos para la compañía, según señalan los medios.

El presunto abuso de los jóvenes, a los que al parecer obligaban a usar drogas y realizar actos sexuales, ocurrió en Estados Unidos y otros países, de acuerdo con una querella presentada por las víctimas hace un año e investigada por la Fiscalía federal para el Distrito Este de Nueva York.

Mike Jeffries trabajó en Abercrombie & Fitch entre 1992 y 2014. ( AFP )

Los otros dos arrestados han sido identificados como Matt Smitt, de Florida, y pareja de Jeffries, y Jim Jacobson, de Wisconsin, donde fue detenido, quien presuntamente reclutaba a los jóvenes. Ambos fueron detenidos en sus respectivos estados.

Jeffries, quien llevó a Abercrombie de ser una tradicional marca de ropa en Ohio a una poderosa marca enfocada en los adolescentes, ha sido acusado antes en demandas civiles de explotar a hombres jóvenes con fines sexuales en fiestas que organizaba en su propiedad de los Hamptons, en Nueva York, y en ciudades europeas como Venecia o Londres.

El exdirector ejecutivo de Abercrombie se retiró de la empresa con un paquete de jubilación de más de 25 millones de dólares, de acuerdo con el documento legal citado por los medios.

Los arrestos se producen un año después de que la BBC publicara un informe que denunciaba que Jeffries explotaba a hombres en fiestas sexuales que organizaba.

El artículo citaba a 12 hombres que dijeron haber asistido u organizado eventos que incluían actos sexuales para el ahora exdirectivo de Abercrombie y su pareja Smith, recuerda la cadena NBC.

La empresa ha contratado un bufete de abogados para realizar su propia investigación de las acusaciones.

