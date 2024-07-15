Donald Trump cree estar vivo de milagro y haber vivido una experiencia surrealista

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump cree que está vivo de milagro tras el atentado sufrido en un mitin el sábado 13 de julio y agregó que "debería estar muerto", en su primera entrevista tras el ataque con el diario The New York Post .

"Se supone que no debería estar aquí, se supone que debería estar muerto", insistió Trump al periodista del Post.

Trump se encontraba dando un mitin en Butler (Pensilvania) el sábado cuando fue alcanzado por una bala en la oreja derecha. Una persona murió, dos resultaron heridas y el agresor, que disparó desde fuera del recinto, fue abatido por la policía.

El FBI confirmó que el autor del atentado, Thomas Crooks, de 20 años, actuó solo y disparó al exmandatario desde la azotea de un tejado y usando un fusil AR-15 que había sido comprado legalmente por su padre.

Crooks, que fue abatido por agentes del Servicio Secreto solo segundos después de abrir fuego contra Trump, estaba registrado como votante del Partido Republicano.

Durante la entrevista, el aspirante republicano añadió que, mientras los agentes del Servicio Secreto le conducían fuera del escenario donde fue atacado, él aún quería seguir hablando a sus seguidores, pero los agentes le dijeron que no era seguro y que tenían que llevarle a un hospital.

Dijo sentirse "maravillado" de cómo los agentes llegaron volando como si fueran "linebackers" (defensores en el fútbol americano) cuanto empezó el tiroteo y se desabrochó la camisa blanca de manga larga para mostrar un gran moratón en el antebrazo derecho.

El Post señala que el exmandatario también aclaró un misterio sobre sus zapatos. En el video del tiroteo y las secuelas, mientras los agentes intentaban sacarle corriendo del escenario por seguridad, se le oye decir: "Esperen, quiero recoger mis zapatos".

Según explicó en la entrevista, "los agentes me golpearon tan fuerte que se me cayeron los zapatos, y me apretaban", dijo sonriendo.

Elogió al personal del Servicio Secreto por sus heroicas acciones y les alabó por abatir al tirador, que estaba encaramado en un tejado a unos 130 metros del escenario donde Trump estaba hablando.

"Lo sacaron con un disparo justo entre los ojos", dijo el expresidente mientras señalaba el puente de su nariz al entrevistador. "Hicieron un trabajo fantástico", reiteró. "Es surrealista para todos nosotros".

Trump también se refirió a la increíble foto en la que aparece levantando el puño mientras los agentes intentaban sacarle del escenario y meterle en un todoterreno blindado.

"Mucha gente dice que es la foto más icónica que han visto", dijo Trump. "Tienen razón y yo no morí. Normalmente tienes que morir para tener una foto icónica".

Y añadió: "Sólo quería seguir hablando, pero me acababan de disparar".