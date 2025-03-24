Mundo
EE. UU. celebrará otra reunión con Ucrania en Arabia Saudí tras sus contactos con Rusia de hoy

EE. UU. y Ucrania sostendrán una segunda reunión en Arabia Saudí para explorar una posible tregua tras los encuentros entre Washington y Moscú.

   
    Presidente de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski, durante una reunión con oficiales de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania en una ubicación no revelada de la región de Donetsk, en medio de la invasión rusa a Ucrania.( AFP )
EFE
EFE y Redacción
Las delegaciones de Ucrania y Estados Unidos celebrarán una segunda reunión en Arabia Saudí sobre la posibilidad de declarar una tregua una vez termine el encuentro que mantienen también en Riad emisarios de Washington y Moscú, según declaró una fuente conocedora de esos contactos a la televisión pública de Ucrania, Suspilne.

Según la fuente, los representantes de EE. UU. y de Rusia están abordando en su reunión de hoy lo acordado por Washington con la parte ucraniana en el encuentro que los emisarios de la administración del presidente Donald Trump mantuvieron el domingo con la delegación de Kiev.

En esa reunión se trató una posible tregua en los bombardeos al sector energético y en los ataques en el mar Negro.

Los ucranianos esperan que la delegación de EE.UU. logre alcanzar acuerdos provisionales con los rusos en el curso de estas conversaciones, dijo la fuente, que expresó desconfianza con respecto a Moscú.

El asesor presidencial ucraniano Serguí Leshchenko informó con anterioridad este lunes de que la delegación ucraniana -encabezada por el ministro de Defensa, Rustem Umérov, y de perfil marcadamente técnico- permanecerá en Arabia Saudí tras la primera reunión del domingo con el objetivo de participar en nuevas consultas.

Los contactos que EE. UU. mantienen en paralelo con Rusia y Ucrania en Arabia Saudí son parte de los esfuerzos de Washington para dar una salida negociada a la guerra. Washington aspira a que se firme un alto el fuego provisional de 30 días que sirva de primer paso para negociar la paz.

