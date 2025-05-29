Mundo
29 may 2025 , 09:53

En París tiñen fuente de rojo en para exigir a Macron frenar la masacre en Gaza

Activistas denuncian inacción de Francia ante lo que llaman un genocidio, el alcalde presentó una demanda por vandalismo.

   
    Protestas en París ( Internet )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Una impactante protesta simbólica tuvo lugar este miércoles 28 de mayo en la fuente de los Inocentes, en París, donde organizaciones como Greenpeace, Oxfam, Amnistía Internacional, Médecins du Monde y Eko tiñeron el agua de rojo para denunciar el baño de sangre que vive Gaza.

Con pancartas que decían Macron debe actuar y Stop al baño de sangre, los manifestantes acusaron al gobierno francés de demorar su respuesta ante la catástrofe humanitaria causada por los bombardeos y el bloqueo en el enclave palestino.

Mientras tanto, según informas medios franceses el alcalde del distrito de París Centro, Ariel Weil, anunció una denuncia por vandalismo, afirmando que la fuente acababa de ser restaurada.

Las ONG pidieron a los países con influencia sobre Israel que exijan un cese al fuego inmediato, impongan un embargo total de armas y respalden los procesos judiciales abiertos en la Corte Penal Internacional y la Corte Internacional de Justicia.

Desde el 7 de octubre de 2023, más de 54 000 personas han muerto en Gaza, según el ministerio de sanidad gazatí, controlado por Hamás y tras la ofensiva de Israel en respuesta al ataque de Hamas que dejó más de 1 200 muertos en territorio israe

