Mundo
27 nov 2023 , 07:49

Elon Musk llega a Israel y recorre con Benjamín Netanyahu algunas comunidades

user placeholder

EFE

El multimillonario se reunirá con familiares de los israelíes que siguen cautivos en Gaza.

  • Elon Musk llega a Israel y recorre con Benjamín Netanyahu algunas comunidades
    El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu (derecha) mostró este lunes 27 de noviembre al multimillonario Elon Musk (centro) "los horrores de la masacre" de Hamás.( Tomada de la cuenta de X @netanyahu )
Fuente:
Agencia

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, mostró este lunes 27 de noviembre al multimillonario Elon Musk "los horrores de la masacre" de Hamás del 7 de octubre en una comunidad israelí al lado de Gaza donde milicianos mataron a decenas de sus residentes.

Musk, que llegó hoy a Israel, se fue poco después con Netanyahu hacia el kibutz Kfar Azza, una de las comunidades a pocos kilómetros de la Franja que el día del ataque de Hamás sufrió una de las mayores matanzas, con la muerte de un centenar de personas.

Lea también: Hamás libera a rehenes tras comenzar la tregua de cuatro días con Israel en Gaza

Ahí, el mandatario israelí "mostró a Musk los horrores" cometidos, y el magnate estadounidense escuchó también los relatos del jefe del consejo regional de Shaar HaNegev, Yosi Keren, y de un portavoz del Ejército israelí, que le detallaron los hechos acontecidos en el kibutz durante el ataque sorpresa de Hamás de hace más de 50 días.

Musk se reunió también con miembros de una familia, entre los que hay una niña de cuatro años cuyos padres fueron asesinados y ella fue secuestrada y llevada a Gaza, donde fue rehén hasta ser liberada anoche como parte del acuerdo de canje de cautivos israelíes por presos palestinos.

El ataque de las milicias palestinas del 7 de octubre causó más de 1.200 muertos en Israel e hizo estallar la guerra con Hamás en Gaza, que se saldó con más de 14.800 palestinos muertos, la mayoría mujeres y niños.

Durante su paso por Israel, Musk también se reunirá con el presidente Isaac Herzog, en un encuentro donde se unirán familiares de los israelíes que siguen cautivos en Gaza, y donde el jefe de Estado israelí también "enfatizará la necesidad de actuar para combatir el creciente antisemitismo en línea".

Revise además: Una ministra catarí, la primera autoridad internacional en visitar la Franja de Gaza

Los familiares de los rehenes también transmitirán a Musk "el dolor e incertidumbre" por las personas que siguen cautivas en Gaza, tras la liberación los tres días previos de 39 mujeres y niños israelíes, mientras hoy se espera que se libere unos 11 más.

Todo ello es parte de un acuerdo por el cual durante cuatro días un total de 50 rehenes israelíes son liberados a cambio de 150 presos palestinos, todos mujeres y niños por ambas partes.

Este acuerdo, que se empezó a poner en marcha el pasado viernes, incluyó también un alto el fuego temporal que ha parado los ataques sobre Gaza, mientras hoy se entra en el cuarto día de tregua. Esta se podría alargar por varias jornadas si Hamás se pone de acuerdo con Israel para liberar a más cautivos a cambio de la liberación de más prisioneros palestinos.

Temas
Hamas
conflicto Israel y Palestina
Benjamín Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Isaac Herzog
Israel
Noticias
Recomendadas