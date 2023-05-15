Mundo
15 may 2023 , 09:01

Elecciones en Turquía: Erdogan se enfrentará a su principal opositor en segunda vuelta

Redacción y EFE

Recep Tayyip Erdogan ganó las elecciones pero no con mayoría absoluta y Kemal Kiliçdaroglu busca llegar a la presidencia

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan (izquierda), y Kemal Kilicdaroglu (derecha)( EFE )
El 28 de mayo será la segunda vuelta electoral entre el presidente de Turquía, el islamista Recep Tayyip Erdogan, y el candidato opositor, el socialdemócrata Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, al no haber obtenido el 50 % de los votos en los comicios del domingo 14 de mayo.

La Comisión Electoral de Turquía indicó este lunes que con el recuento prácticamente terminado, ninguno de los candidatos logrará superar el 50 %, teniendo Erdogan un 49,5 % y Kiliçdaroglu un 45 % de las papeletas. Los apenas 35.000 votos que quedan por escrutar no darán la mayoría a ninguno de los dos aspirantes, según el jefe de la Comisión, Ahmet Yener.

La participación de la población ha sido de casi el 89 %, tres puntos más que en las elecciones 2018. Pese a que Erdogan ha perdido con este resultado la mayoría absoluta que obtuvo en 2014 y que revalidó en 2018, los apoyos recibidos están muy por encima de lo que preveían los sondeos.

El actual presidente, de orientación islamista conservador, había sido primer ministro de Turquía entre 2003 y 2014. En el recuento preliminar de los votos para las elecciones parlamentarias, celebradas también ayer, el gobernante partido AKP, de Erdogan, y sus aliados ultranacionalistas e islamistas, ha perdido 22 escaños, pero mantienen una mayoría de 322 en un Parlamento con 600 diputados.

El partido de Kiliçdaroglu, el socialdemócrata CHP, y sus aliados nacionalistas tendrán 213 escaños, y el partido izquierdista y pro kurdo HDP y sus socios se quedarían con 65, según el escrutinio aún no oficial.

