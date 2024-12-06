Mundo
06 dic 2024 , 13:30

EE. UU.: El Tribunal de Apelaciones respalda ley que podría prohibir TikTok

La plataforma digital podría enfrentarse a la prohibición total en el país por un presunto riesgo a la seguridad nacional.

   
  • EE. UU.: El Tribunal de Apelaciones respalda ley que podría prohibir TikTok
    TikTok (Photo by AFP) / China OUT / CHINA OUT( STR / AFP )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Corte de Apelaciones del Distrito de Columbia emitió un fallo que respalda una ley que podría resultar en la prohibición de TikTok en Estados Unidos debido a un presunto riesgo para la seguridad nacional. Según la decisión, la plataforma digital estaría en peligro de ser bloqueada si no corta su vínculo con su empresa matriz china, ByteDance.

De acuedo con Infobae, esta medida, entrará en vigor a mediados de enero de 2025, podría definir el futuro de la plataforma en el país. El tribunal desestimó los argumentos presentados por TikTok y ByteDance, quienes alegaban que la legislación violaba la Primera Enmienda de la Constitución y discriminaba injustamente a la compañía.

En su fallo, el tribunal sostuvo que la ley no busca restringir la libertad de expresión, sino protegerla frente a posibles amenazas provenientes de un adversario extranjero.

Lea: Una cafetería de Corea del Sur tiene vista a Corea del Norte

"La Primera Enmienda existe para salvaguardar el discurso libre en Estados Unidos", declaró el tribunal en su opinión. "En este caso, el Gobierno actuó únicamente para proteger esa libertad frente a injerencias por parte de una nación extranjera".

A pesar de este fallo, el caso no llega a su fin. TikTok y ByteDance anuncian que llevarán el asunto ante la Corte Suprema, lo que podría dar inicio a una nueva fase de batalla legal.

El conflicto tiene su origen en las tensiones entre el Gobierno de Estados Unidos y la plataforma, debido a los temores sobre posibles amenazas a la seguridad nacional.

Lea: Protestas y moción de destitución en Corea del Sur tras el intento del Presidente de declarar la ley marcial

Las autoridades estadounidenses sostienen que el vínculo con ByteDance, cuya sede está en China, representa un riesgo significativo por la posibilidad de que el gobierno chino tenga acceso a datos sensibles de los usuarios estadounidenses.

Entre los datos en cuestión se encuentran patrones de visualización, información personal y otros datos que podrían ser utilizados para influir, monitorear o manipular a los usuarios. Además, el algoritmo de TikTok, que determina el contenido que el usuario ve, mismo que es señalado como vulnerable a interferencias externas.

Lea: El fundador de Temu es el hombre más rico de China

Temas
Estados Unidos
TikTok
China
Ley
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas