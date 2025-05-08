Mundo
Trump califica como un honor que el nuevo papa sea estadounidense y desea reunirse con él

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se pronunció tras conocer que el nuevo papa León XIX sea el nuevo pontífice.

   
    Donald Trump durante la campaña presidencial.
EFE
EFE y Redacción
Tras la histórica elección del cardenal Robert Francis Prevost como nuevo Papa, el presidente Donald Trump no tardó en compartir un mensaje de felicitación.

Calificó este jueves 8 de mayo de 2025 como un "gran honor" para su país, que León XIV sea el primer papa estadounidense y dijo estar deseando.

Prevost, quien se convierte en el primer papa estadounidense, fue elegido por los cardenales del Vaticano para suceder al fallecido papa Francisco.

La polémica de Trump con la foto vestido de Papa

El pasado 3 de mayo de 2025, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, estuvo el centro de la polémica al publicar en sus redes sociales una imagen en la que aparece vestido como el papa.

La fotografía, aparentemente generada con inteligencia artificial, fue compartida sin comentarios en su plataforma Truth Social e Instagram. En ella, Trump luce una sotana blanca, mitra, una cruz dorada y posa con gesto solemne, pocos días después de haber dicho en tono de broma que le gustaría ser pontífice.

