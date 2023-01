Diez momias de cocodrilos fueron encontradas en tumba egipcia

#sciencenews🐊Egyptian tomb with ten (!) #crocodile #mummies discovered by archeologists from @ujaen and studied by @RBINSmuseum's researchers. The crocodiles may have been used during rituals for the god Sobek, often depicted with a crocodile head https://t.co/tXCqFrwIVd pic.twitter.com/dZYwBHZmV2