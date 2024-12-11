Mundo
Human Rights Watch denuncia explotación sexual y laboral a modelos webcam en Colombia

Un informe de HRW revela las precarias condiciones laborales y los abusos a los que son sometidas mujeres trabajadoras en el sector webcam en Colombia.

   
Human Rights Watch (HRW) publicó un informe titulado “Aprendí a decir no”, donde denuncia las vulnerabilidades y abusos enfrentados por mujeres en la industria del modelaje webcam en Colombia. Tras 18 meses de investigación, entrevistas con trabajadoras del sector y visitas a empresas, el informe detalla condiciones extremas, incluyendo jornadas de hasta 18 horas diarias, multas por pausas o necesidades básicas, y presiones para realizar actos sexuales sin consentimiento en condiciones antihigiénicas.

El estudio, realizado junto a dos organizaciones lideradas por trabajadoras sexuales en Colombia, concluye que, aunque la explotación sexual no es inherente al modelaje webcam, la industria facilita diversas formas de explotación laboral.

La falta de oportunidades en el mercado laboral formal empuja a muchas mujeres a ingresar a esta actividad, especialmente jóvenes. Según HRW, estas condiciones perpetúan un círculo de vulnerabilidad para quienes optan por este tipo de trabajo.

