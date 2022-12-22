Covid en China | "Todos los que conozco están con fiebre": la alarmante subida de casos en el país asiático

<div class="bbc-19j92fr ebmt73l0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;">
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">El director de la Organización Mundial de la Salu</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">d (OMS)</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informó </em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">e</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">l</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"> miércoles que la agencia está "muy preocupada" ante los crecientes</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"> </em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">reportes de casos graves de coronavirus en tod</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">o</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"> China después de que el país dej</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">ara</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"> de lado en buena medida su política "cero </em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">covid</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">", advirtiendo que sus bajas tasas de vacunación podrían resultar en un gran número de infecciones entre personas vulnerables.</em></p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">El levantamiento repentino de muchas de las restricciones que había por la covid en China ha propiciado la expansión de brotes en todo el país, así como confusión e ira en las redes sociales.</span></p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En medio de una grave escasez de kits para hacer pruebas rápidas, varias provincias como Zhejiang y Anhui, así como Chongqing, están implementando una nueva política que permite que las personas con síntomas leves o sin síntomas vuelvan a trabajar.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En Weibo, el equivalente chino de Twitter, el hashtag relacionado con este anuncio se ha leído más de 33 millones de veces desde el lunes. Hay conmoción y furia.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"No ha habido preparación en los últimos tres años y <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">de repente se levantan las restricciones y se te permite ir a trabajar mientras estás enfermo</span>. Nuestras vidas no valen nada, como las hormigas", se lee en un comentario con 200 "likes".</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Hace solo unos meses, arrestaban a las personas por ir a trabajar si estaban dando positivo", dice otro comentario con casi 1.000 "me gusta".</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Incluso, algunos chinos que vivían fuera y han regresado después de que se redujera la cuarentena que hay que pasar en un hotel al entrar al país, <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">se sorprenden al descubrir </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">lo </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">rápido </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">que </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">se está propagando el virus</span>.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"<span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Nunca había tenido covid en los últimos años, mientras vivía en el extranjero. Pero me contagié a los días de regresar..</span>. Todos los que conozco están contrayendo covid y tienen fiebre, así que si puedes quedarte fuera del país, no regreses", escribió un usuario en otra popular plataforma de redes sociales, Xiaohongshu.</p>
<div class="bbc-1ka88fa ebmt73l0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;">
<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e1aczekt0" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">
<div class="bbc-172p16q ebmt73l0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;">
<div class="bbc-189y18v ebmt73l0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;">
<div class="bbc-997y1y eihqrxw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background-color: #f2f2f2; background-position: center center; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: 93px 27px; width: 645.333px; padding-bottom: 363px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder">
<div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img class="e3vrtyk0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1mo64ex0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/3A65/production/_128094941_gettyimages-1451034385.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/3A65/production/_128094941_gettyimages-1451034385.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/3A65/production/_128094941_gettyimages-1451034385.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/3A65/production/_128094941_gettyimages-1451034385.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/3A65/production/_128094941_gettyimages-1451034385.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/3A65/production/_128094941_gettyimages-1451034385.jpg 800w" alt="Un trabajador médico usa EPP mientras habla con un paciente en una clínica de covid," width="976" height="549" /></div>
<p class="bbc-1s1cxbv ewbcsnk0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: #ffffff; padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;" role="text"><span class="bbc-1gnhmg2 ed7bp6y0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p>
<div class="bbc-3edg7g ebmt73l0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"></div>
<figcaption class="bbc-rhuvwm e6i104o0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #545658; margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.104px; border-left: 1px solid #6e6e73;"><span class="bbc-1gnhmg2 ed7bp6y0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span>
<p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Los medios estatales chinos han elogiado el arduo trabajo de los trabajadores que están en primera línea.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En las últimas dos semanas,<span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;"> las redes del país se ha</span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">n</span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;"> inundado </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">de</span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;"> publicaciones de cómo las personas se recuperan después de </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">infectarse con el </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">virus</span>.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Han circulado videos en los medios chinos de niños pequeños sin síntomas que llevan comida y agua a sus padres enfermos.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Algunos han mostrado las formas creativas en que navegan el distanciamiento social mientras están en el mismo hogar para evitar infectar a familiares.</p>
<h2 id="Solidaridad-entre-ciudadanos" class="bbc-1f03ibc eglt09e0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Solidaridad entre ciudadanos</h2>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En medio de una <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">escasez nacional de medicamentos</span>, los medios también han buscado amplificar las historias de espíritu comunitario.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Por ejemplo, hay innumerables videos en Weibo con gente que empaqueta medicamentos para el dolor que no necesitan y los entregan a las personas que sí.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En los puntos de venta están pidiendo a las personas que sean amables con el personal médico que trabaja arduamente y están remarcando los sitios donde se han mostrado actos de bondad con el personal de primera línea.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El sitio web de noticias <em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">The Paper</em>, por ejemplo, ha destacado la llamada de un hombre a un operador del gobierno en Chengdu, cuya garganta está ronca y tose al teléfono. "No te preocupes, no hay problema", le dice antes de colgar. "Por favor, cuídate".</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Las plataformas de redes sociales en China a menudo <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">buscan amplificar las noticias positivas frente a la adversidad en sus listas de historias de "tendencia"</span>.</p>
<div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img class="e3vrtyk0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1mo64ex0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/AF95/production/_128094944_gettyimages-1245762148.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/AF95/production/_128094944_gettyimages-1245762148.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/AF95/production/_128094944_gettyimages-1245762148.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/AF95/production/_128094944_gettyimages-1245762148.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/AF95/production/_128094944_gettyimages-1245762148.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/AF95/production/_128094944_gettyimages-1245762148.jpg 800w" alt="Un hombre recibe su vacuna contra la covid en el brazo." width="976" height="549" /></div>
<p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Las historias de que el sector de la salud está sobrecargado han sido evidentes. Miles de trabajadores médicos jubilados han regresado al frente y los medios han informado sobre "largas filas" fuera de los centros ambulatorios y que las clínicas de fiebre están bajo "gran presión".</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El hashtag #ElPersonalSanitarioPersistenteTrabajaDuro ha sido tendencia en las últimas 24 horas y los medios estatales elogiaron su contribución de primera línea.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pero el periódico independiente <em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">South China Morning Post</em> ha estado informando la última semana sobre cómo <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">han estallado nuevas protestas entre los estudiantes de Medicina que exigen "mejores salarios" y protección </span>en la primera línea.</p>
<h2 id="Sobrecarga-de-la-atención-sanitaria" class="bbc-1f03ibc eglt09e0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Sobrecarga de la atención sanitaria</h2>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">No se ha hecho mención de esto en los medios estatales. Pero esto es algo habitual, porque <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">las imágenes y los videos de protestas se censuran de manera rutinaria </span>al representar una insatisfaccón con el <em class="bbc-h1y5j7 eih42320" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">statu quo</em>.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Fue lo mismo que pasó cuando, el mes pasado, estallaron la protestas por todo el país en contra de las estrictas medidas de la "politica cero" ante la covid-19.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Sin embargo, las historias de que el sector de la salud está sobrecargado han sido evidentes.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Miles de trabajadores médicos jubilados han regresado al frente, y los medios han informado sobre "largas filas" fuera de los centros ambulatorios y que las clínicas de fiebre están bajo "gran presión".</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Los periódicos en varias ciudades importantes han reconocido que <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">el número de llamadas a los servicios de emergencia está "aumentando" y han instado a la gente a no llamar</span> a menos que sea absolutamente necesario.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se pueden encontrar innumerables imágenes en Weibo de trabajadores médicos durmiendo en sus escritorios. También han circulado<span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;"> imágenes que muestran a trabajadores exhaustos </span>recibiendo suero intravenoso.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Más de 10 millones de usuarios de redes sociales han visto un video publicado en las últimas 24 horas de un hombre de rodillas, rogando que su hijo sea tratado en una clínica de fiebre en Guangdong, la provincia con el mayor número de casos.</p>
<p class="bbc-hhl7in e17g058b0" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #141414; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El médico responde diciendo: "Yo también estoy de rodillas... Así es, <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">hay colas de 6 a 8 horas. Todos están esperando</span>, niños y ancianos, no eres el único".</p>