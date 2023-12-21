Mundo
21 dic 2023 , 18:14

La Corte Interamericana declara en desacato a Perú por la liberación de Alberto Fujimori

EFE

El Expresidente cumplía una condena de 25 años de cárcel por su responsabilidad en las violaciones a los derechos humanos de los casos La Cantuta y Barrios Altos.

    El expresidente peruano Alberto Fujimori, acompañado de sus hijos, Keiko (d) y Kenji Fujimori (i), saliendo de prisión. ( Foto: EFE )
EFE

La Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) declaró este jueves, 21 de diciembre, en desacato a Perú. Esto debido a la liberación de Alberto Fujimori, quien fue presidente del país entre 1990 y 2000.

La medida fue contraria a lo que el tribunal internacional había ordenado como parte del cumplimiento de las sentencias de los casos por las matanzas La Cantuta y Barrios Altos.

El Estado ejecutó la sentencia dictada por el Tribunal Constitucional del Perú, el 17 de marzo de 2022, que restituyó los efectos al indulto 'por razones humanitarias', otorgado el 24 de diciembre de 2017 por el expresidente Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Todo ello, a pesar de que la Corte había dispuesto que debía abstenerse de implementarla.

En una resolución publicada este jueves, la CIDH precisó que Perú "ha incurrido en un desacato" de la resolución de medidas urgentes dictada el pasado 5 de diciembre que requería al Estado, así como también de las resoluciones de supervisión de cumplimiento de sentencia del 30 de mayo de 2018 y del 7 de abril de 2022, que ordenaron lo mismo.

Medidas para Perú

Con la decisión, la Corte "informará sobre el particular a la Asamblea General de la Organización de los Estados Americanos mediante el Informe Anual de la Corte Interamericana para 2023".

La CIDH también ordenó a Perú que presente, a más tardar el 4 de marzo de 2024, un informe sobre el cumplimiento de la obligación de investigar, juzgar y, de ser el caso, sancionar las graves violaciones a los derechos humanos determinadas en las sentencias emitidas en el caso Barrios Altos y en el caso La Cantuta.

El Estado deberá continuar presentando informes cada tres meses, por el tiempo que la Corte considere necesario.

Alberto Fujimori, de 85 años, cumplía una pena de 25 años de cárcel por su responsabilidad en las violaciones a los derechos humanos de los casos La Cantuta y Barrios Altos. Él salió de prisión el pasado 6 de diciembre de 2023.

Otros países declarados en desacato

Perú es el segundo país que la CIDH declara en desacato en los últimos años. El otro es Nicaragua luego de que no respondiera a numerosas comunicaciones del tribunal y de que no cumpliera con una serie de medidas de protección en favor de decenas de ciudadanos perseguidos o considerados como presos políticos del Gobierno de Daniel Ortega.

El Gobierno de Perú, horas después de la liberación de Fujimori, emitió un breve mensaje a través del canciller, Javier González-Olaechea, y el ministro de Justicia, Eduardo Arana, en el que ratificó su adhesión a la Convención Americana sobre Derechos Humanos (conocido como Pacto de San José), y señaló que había acatado una sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional.

