La Corte Interamericana declara en desacato a Perú por la liberación de Alberto Fujimori

La Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) declaró este jueves, 21 de diciembre, en <b>desacato</b> a <b>Perú</b>. Esto debido a la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/alberto-fujimori-peru-salio-carcel-CG6448721 target=_blank>liberación de Alberto Fujimori</a>, quien fue presidente del país entre 1990 y <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tiroteo-universidad-praga-muertos-heridos-BL6519102 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b>