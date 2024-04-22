Mundo
22 abr 2024

China: tres muertos y 11 desaparecidos por las inundaciones

Redacción

Fuertes lluvias azotaron varias zonas del país, causando destrucción y fallecidos.

Algunas regiones en China, se han visto afectadas por inundaciones, obligando a miles de personas a ser evacuadas. La provincia Guangdong, donde residen más de 127 millones de personas, ha sufrido más por las lluvias.

En la ciudad de Zhaoqing, alrededor de tres personas fallecieron y once están desaparecidas por las fuertes lluvias que no han parado desde algunos días atrás. Las operaciones de búsqueda se han mantenido en curso en todas las zonas afectadas.

Datos otorgados por organismos locales informaron este lunes 22 de abril, sobre 36 casas se han derrumbado y 48 están en grave estado, toda esta perdida económica está evaluada en un aproximado de 140 millones de yuanes, lo que equivaldría USD 19 millones.

Los fuertes vientos huracanados junto a las lluvias ha provocado deslizamientos de tierra en zonas montañosas y los ríos han crecido superando el umbral de alerta.

Para la próxima semana, el pronóstico meteorológico prevé precipitaciones frecuentes, por lo que la alerta naranja seguirá en varias zonas del país.

