Mundo
03 ene 2025 , 09:23

China declara estado de emergencia por brotes de múltiples virus respiratorios

Ante el brote de HMPV en China y el colapso de hospitales, las autoridades declararon emergencia sanitaria.

   
  • China declara estado de emergencia por brotes de múltiples virus respiratorios
    Imagen referencial de emergencia sanitaria. ( PIXABAY )
Fuente:
Agencia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

China enfrenta una grave crisis sanitaria debido al brote de metapneumovirus humano (HMPV), un virus respiratorio altamente contagioso que afecta principalmente a niños, personas de la tercera edad y personas con sistemas inmunológicos debilitados.

Los síntomas del virus incluyen fiebre, tos, dificultad para respirar y, en casos más graves, neumonía. Este brote coincide con la circulación de otros virus respiratorios, como la influenza A y Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

De acuerdo a la prensa, las autoridades están luchando para controlar la situación, con escenas dramáticas en las provincias de Zhejiang y Hunan.

Esto ha provocado el colapso de los sistemas de salud del país particularmente en las unidades pediátricas, donde la demanda de atención médica ha alcanzado niveles críticos.

China ha declarado un estado de emergencia debido a la creciente amenaza de los virus.

Lea: Oficiales suspenden arresto del presidente surcoreano destituido Yoon Suk-yeol

Aunque las autoridades chinas aún no han proporcionado información detallada sobre la magnitud de la crisis, las imágenes y testimonios apuntan a una emergencia sanitaria en expansión.

Cinco años después de la pandemia de Covid-19, el brote de HMPV ha reavivado temores sobre la capacidad del sistema sanitario para hacer frente a emergencias de salud pública.

Lea también: La Asamblea cambió su periodo de receso legislativo para resolver las licencias para la campaña electoral el 8 de enero

Temas
influenza
Virus
crisis sanitaria
epidemia
virus respiratorios
Emergencia sanitaria en China
Virus respiratorio HMPV
China
Noticias
Recomendadas