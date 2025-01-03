China declara estado de emergencia por brotes de múltiples virus respiratorios

<b>China</b> enfrenta una <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/jose-juan-vazquez-aucas-gallito-fichaje-jugador-ligapro-HA8552548 target=_blank>grave crisis sanitaria</a> debido al brote de <b>metapneumovirus humano (HMPV)</b>, un virus respiratorio altamente contagioso que afecta principalmente a niños, personas de la tercera edad y<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/muere-turista-espanola-atacada-elefante-tailandia-MA8552529 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/daniel-noboa-decreta-estado-excepcion-siete-provincias-tres-cantones-MA8552439 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/oficiales-suspenden-arresto-presidente-surcoreano-destituido-yoon-suk-yeol-YA8552472 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/veronica-abad-incumplimiento-corte-constitucional-sariha-moya-BA8552416 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/asamblea-receso-legislativo-debate-licencia-campana-JA8552290 target=_blank></a>