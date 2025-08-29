Mundo
29 ago 2025 , 10:26

Brasil: Lula dice que Brasil no tiene prisa en tomar represalias comerciales contra EE.UU.

El presidente brasileño, Lula da Silva, se refirió a los aranceles del 50% impuestos por el gobierno estadounidense de Donald Trump. En su reacción, Brasil afirmó que aún está abierto al diálogo con el país del norte.

   
  • Brasil: Lula dice que Brasil no tiene prisa en tomar represalias comerciales contra EE.UU.
    Fotografía de archivo de personas que trabajan en las Centrales de Abastecimiento CEASA en Río de Janeiro (Brasil).( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente brasileño, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, afirmó este viernes que sigue abierto a negociar con Estados Unidos y aseguró que no tiene prisa en tomar represalias contra los aranceles impuestos por Washington.

Es un proceso un poco demorado, no tengo prisa para aplicar la reciprocidad, dijo Lula en una entrevista a la radio Itatiaia, un día después de que el Gobierno brasileño autorizó el inicio de consultas para estudiar la aplicación de la Ley de Reciprocidad contra los aranceles estadounidenses.

LEA: Agentes migratorios de EE. UU. detienen a dos bomberos durante incendio forestal

La administración estadounidense ha impuesto aranceles del 50 % a buena parte de las importaciones de Brasil como medida de presión por el juicio que se desarrolla en el Tribunal Supremo en el que el expresidente Jair Bolsonaro, aliado político de Trump, es acusado de tramar un golpe de Estado.

Lula dijo que en el Gobierno de Estados Unidos no están dispuestos a negociar y recalcó que él sí quiere sentarse a la mesa, pero en igualdad de condiciones. De momento, Brasil está abierto a la negociación con Estados Unidos. Lo que ocurre es que Brasil no necesita bajar la cabeza ante Estados Unidos, comentó.

En relación con las posibles represalias económicas, Lula dijo que el Gobierno comenzará ahora a evaluar qué productos estadounidenses podrían verse afectados.

El gobernante recalcó que el 73 % de las importaciones estadounidenses entran sin impuestos a Brasil, entre ellas, ocho de los diez productos más importados.

Después de la orden del Ejecutivo brasileño, dada este jueves, la Cámara de Comercio Exterior de Brasil (Camex) tiene un plazo máximo de 30 días para hacer una investigación en la que determinará la pertinencia de la aplicación de la Ley de Reciprocidad.

LEA: La nueva y sofisticada cortina de hierro que Europa está construyendo para protegerse de un posible ataque de Rusia

En caso positivo, la Camex creará un grupo de trabajo para sugerir contramedidas económicas a EE.UU., que pueden suponer la aplicación de aranceles y de otros mecanismos de protección en el área de la propiedad intelectual.

Anteriormente, Brasil inició un proceso de consultas en la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) y contrató un estudio de abogados en Estados Unidos para defender sus intereses.

Temas
Comercio
Exportaciones
Importaciones
Brasil
EEUU
represalias
aranceles recíprocos
aranceles Trump
Donald Trump
Lula da Silva
Brasil
Noticias
Recomendadas