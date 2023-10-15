Mundo
15 oct 2023 , 15:14

Biden pide al Congreso más de USD 2 000 millones en ayuda a Israel y Ucrania

user placeholder

EFE

La guerra que actualmente existe tiene aliados, entre esos el presidente de Estados Unidos, quien busca las diferentes formas para apoyar a Israel y Ucrania.

  • Biden pide al Congreso más de USD 2 000 millones en ayuda a Israel y Ucrania
    El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden, en una fotografía de archivo. ( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, pedirá al Congreso que apruebe un paquete de ayuda militar a Israel y Ucrania por valor de más de USD 2 000 millones, adelantó este domingo el asesor de seguridad nacional de la Casa Blanca, Jake Sullivan.

Quote

"Necesitamos que el Congreso actúe. El presidente ha dejado claro que presentará al Congreso un paquete de ayuda a Ucrania y de continuo respaldo para Israel", dijo Sullivan en una entrevista con la cadena estadounidense CBS.

Cuando se le preguntó si el paquete de ayuda sería de USD 2 000 millones, como algunos medios locales han informado, Sullivan respondió: "La cifra será significativamente superior a esa".

En el Congreso de Estados Unidos, existe un amplio apoyo bipartidista para proporcionar a Israel toda la ayuda militar que necesite, como prometió el presidente demócrata Joe Biden, tras al ataque del 7 de octubre del grupo palestino Hamás, que ha desembocado en una espiral de violencia con miles de víctimas mortales.

LEA: ¿En qué consisten los mecanismos con los que EE.UU. podría sancionar a Rafael Correa?

Sin embargo, el Partido Republicano está dividido en cuanto a la ayuda a Kiev. La mayoría de los republicanos en el Senado, especialmente su líder, Mitch McConnell, están a favor de seguir apoyando a Ucrania frente a Rusia; pero algunos republicanos en la Cámara Baja, donde los legisladores afines al expresidente Donald Trump (2017-2021) tienen más poder, se oponen a esta idea.

El propio Trump sostiene que no debería otorgarse más ayuda a Ucrania y ha afirmado en varias ocasiones que Europa debería ser la principal proveedora de asistencia.

El Gobierno de Biden quiere aprovechar que existe apoyo de los dos partidos a la ayuda a Israel para vincularla con la asistencia a Ucrania y superar los escollos con los que se ha topado hasta ahora en la Cámara Baja.

LEA: EE.UU. retoma la deportación de venezolanos tras un acuerdo con el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro

Sullivan anunció en la entrevista de CBS que la Administración tiene programadas "intensas" conversaciones con el Congreso esta semana para respaldar la ayuda a ambos países.

No obstante, un obstáculo para la aprobación de cualquier ayuda es la falta de un presidente de la Cámara de Representantes, después de que la facción más radical del Partido Republicano destituyera de ese puesto a Kevin McCarthy el 3 de octubre.

El legislador ultraconservador Jim Jordan, representante de Ohio y fundador del llamado "Freedom Caucus" (Caucus de la Libertad), afín a Trump, fue nominado el pasado viernes para ocupar el cargo de presidente de la Cámara Baja, lo que lo convertiría en el republicano de más alto rango en Washington.

LEA: Guerra Israel-Palestina: Estados Unidos envía el portaaviones más grande del mundo para apoyar en la guerra

Sin embargo, no está claro si Jordan cuenta con suficiente respaldo, ya que el viernes 55 republicanos dejaron claro con su voto que no lo apoyarán cuando su candidatura sea sometida a votación en el pleno de la Cámara de Representantes.

La votación para elegir al presidente de la Cámara Baja está programada para el martes alrededor de las 12.00 hora local (16.00 GMT), según informó este domingo la "número dos" de los demócratas en esa cámara, Katherine Clark.

Mientras la Cámara Baja decide su rumbo, el Senado podría ser el primero en aprobar un proyecto de ley con la ayuda a Ucrania e Israel, según afirmó este domingo el líder de la mayoría demócrata en el Senado, Chuck Schumer, quien lidera una delegación del Congreso de visita a Tel Aviv para mostrar apoyo a Israel.

Quote

"No estamos esperando a la Cámara. Creemos que si el Senado actúa de manera bipartidista, es posible que mejoren las posibilidades de que la Cámara actúe, incluso con su disfunción actual", dijo Schumer.

Estados Unidos es el mayor aliado de Israel y ha sido el país que más ayuda le ha proporcionado desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial, habiendo aprobado en el año fiscal 2023 más de 4 400 millones de dólares en asistencia, según un informe del Servicio de Investigación del Congreso (CRS).

LEA: Conflicto Israel y Palestia | EE.UU. descarta de momento un impacto económico significativo por la guerra

Temas
Israel
Guerra
Ucrania
guerra Israel
Israel
Noticias
Recomendadas