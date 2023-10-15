Biden pide al Congreso más de USD 2 000 millones en ayuda a Israel y Ucrania

Cuando se le preguntó si el paquete de ayuda sería de USD 2 000 millones, como algunos medios locales han informado, Sullivan respondió: La cifra será <b>significativamente superior </b>a esa. En el<b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/en-que-consisten-los-mecanismos-con-los-que-ee-uu-podria-sancionar-a-rafael-correa-DM6079162 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estados-unidos-deportacion-venezolanos-KG6109837 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/eeuu-portaaviones-israel-palestina-guerra-CA6121523 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b>