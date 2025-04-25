Mundo
25 abr 2025 , 08:00

Bayer evalúa abandonar el glifosato ante la presión de las demandas judiciales

La compañía alemana enfrenta un escenario incierto debido a los litigios masivos relacionados con el herbicida, lo que ha generado nerviosismo entre los accionistas.

   
  • Bayer evalúa abandonar el glifosato ante la presión de las demandas judiciales
    El director ejecutivo del gigante químico y farmacéutico alemán Bayer, Marijn Dekkers.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Bayer está evaluando el futuro de la producción de glifosato, su controvertido herbicida, tras enfrentar una avalancha de demandas judiciales.

El gigante químico alemán, que adquirió Monsanto en 2018, se encuentra actualmente en una encrucijada debido a los constantes reclamos legales en Estados Unidos relacionadas con el herbicida Roundup, que sería cancerígeno.

En su asamblea general anual, Bill Anderson, presidente del Consejo de Administración de Bayer, expresó el creciente nerviosismo de la empresa frente a los litigios.

Quote

"Nos acercamos a un punto en el que 'la industria del litigio' podría obligarnos a dejar de vender este producto vital", comentó Anderson, subrayando que la compañía debe prepararse para "todas las eventualidades".

Lea: Milei afirma que el papa Francisco fue el argentino más importante de la historia

Desde la compra de Monsanto, Bayer ha enfrentado demandas masivas en los tribunales estadounidenses, relacionadas principalmente con los efectos adversos del glifosato. La empresa ya ha pagado más de USD 11 000 millones para resolver extrajudicialmente más de 100 000 demandas, pero aún quedan 67 000 casos pendientes. Esta situación ha puesto una presión considerable sobre la compañía, que busca reducir “significativamente” los litigios relacionados con el glifosato para finales de 2026.

Para lidiar con este desafío, Bayer ha solicitado a sus accionistas una ampliación de capital de hasta el 35%, una medida anunciada en marzo. Esta propuesta, sin embargo, ha sido mal recibida en el mercado de valores de Fráncfort, donde las acciones de Bayer han caído a la mitad desde que Bill Anderson asumió el cargo de CEO en junio de 2023.

Lea también: Maduro insiste en que hubo un "tremendo fraude" en Ecuador con la reelección de Noboa

A pesar de la controversia, Anderson sigue destacando la importancia de mantener el glifosato en el mercado, especialmente para los agricultores estadounidenses.

"Lo que está en juego es realmente importante, para nosotros y para los agricultores estadounidenses", dijo, celebrando algunos éxitos judiciales recientes en estados como Georgia y Dakota del Norte.

Sin embargo, el futuro del herbicida sigue siendo incierto mientras la empresa enfrenta una creciente competencia en el sector agroquímico.

Por otro lado, la gestión de Anderson es severamente criticada por accionistas como el fondo de inversión Deka. Ingo Speich, representante del fondo, calificó el balance del CEO como "desastroso", y añadió que Bayer se encuentra en un "callejón sin salida" frente a la situación actual.

Lea: La Corte Constitucional suspende investigación que hace Consejo Electoral a campaña de Gustavo Petro

El futuro de Bayer y su vínculo con el glifosato dependerán, en gran medida, de las decisiones legales y financieras que tome la empresa en los próximos meses. Mientras tanto, los accionistas y la industria agroquímica continúan observando de cerca el rumbo que tomará el gigante alemán ante este conflicto judicial de magnitudes históricas.

Temas
Estados Unidos
cáncer
agricultores
agroquímicos
producción farmacéutica
herbicida
Bayer
Alemania
Estados Unidos
Noticias
Recomendadas