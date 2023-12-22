El autor de la matanza en Praga no tenía antecedentes, pero era sospechoso de tres homicidios

David Kozák, el universitario checo de 24 años que <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tiroteo-universidad-praga-muertos-heridos-BL6519102 target=_blank>disparó y mató a 14 personas </a>e <b>hirió a otras 25 </b>en Praga, no tenía antecedentes policiales. Así lo confirmaron las autoridades este 22 de diciembre. N<b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/autor-tiroteo-praga-municion-matanza-mayor-EB6524170 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b>