El autor de la matanza en Praga no tenía antecedentes, pero era sospechoso de tres homicidios

No obstante, el joven habría anunciado una matanza en redes sociales y estaba siendo buscado por la Policía como s ospechoso de un doble homicidio hace una semana y otro el miércoles, 20 de diciembre.

David Kozák, el universitario checo de 24 años que disparó y mató a 14 personas e hirió a otras 25 en Praga, no tenía antecedentes policiales. Así lo confirmaron las autoridades este 22 de diciembre.

David Kozák, que no tenía antecedentes penales, gozaba de un buen expediente académico y ha sido descrito como "retraído" por algunos de sus compañeros de estudios. Previamente, había especulado en la red social Telegram con la idea de cometer una matanza.

El Parlamento checo está tramitando una reforma legal para facultar a la Policía a confiscar las armas a personas sospechosas de posturas radicales y que obliga a los vendedores a suministrar información sobre compras atípicas, por su volumen o por sospechas sobre los clientes.

El número de armas de fuego registradas en República Checa ha subido un 85 % en los últimos años, y actualmente hay casi un millón, una por cada diez habitantes.

Rakusan pidió hoy a la prensa y a la ciudadanía "no seguir la corriente ni dar publicidad a estos actos", argumentando que "es lo que el agresor busca". También insistió en que no hay indicios de vínculos terroristas o de cómplices. "No hay que buscar al culpable, porque ya está muerto", aseguró.

El funcionario indicó que nueve de los 25 heridos, que fueron ingresados en estado grave, se encuentran ahora estabilizados. El Gobierno ha declarado el 23 de diciembre, día de luto por las víctimas de este tiroteo, el más grave en la historia de República Checa.