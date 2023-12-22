Mundo
22 dic 2023 , 13:13

El autor de la matanza en Praga no tenía antecedentes, pero era sospechoso de tres homicidios

EFE

El joven habría anunciado una matanza en redes sociales y era buscado por la Policía.

Fuente:
EFE

David Kozák, el universitario checo de 24 años que disparó y mató a 14 personas e hirió a otras 25 en Praga, no tenía antecedentes policiales. Así lo confirmaron las autoridades este 22 de diciembre.

No obstante, el joven habría anunciado una matanza en redes sociales y estaba siendo buscado por la Policía como sospechoso de un doble homicidio hace una semana y otro el miércoles, 20 de diciembre.

Kozak, estudiante de Historia en la Universidad Carolina de Praga, entró el jueves 21 en el edificio de la Facultad de Filosofía de ese centro y disparó indiscriminadamente. Luego, subió al tejado y disparó contra los transeúntes, hiriendo a un matrimonio de Emiratos Árabes y a un ciudadano neerlandés.

Asediado por la Policía, el agresor se suicidó de un disparo en la cabeza.

Las autoridades investigaban a Kozák

Las autoridades ya estaban tras la pista de Kozák como sospechoso de la muerte el pasado 15 de diciembre de un hombre de 32 años y de su hija de dos meses. Sus cadáveres fueron encontrados en un bosque cerca de Praga, tal y como confirmó este viernes el jefe de la Policía Criminal de Praga, Aleš Strach, informa Radio Praga.

"Estábamos a pocos días de evitar este trágico suceso que ocurrió ayer", reconoció Strach. Además, las fuerzas de seguridad estaban buscando a Kozák como supuesto autor de la muerte de un hombre, que se cree es su propio padre, el miércoles 20, en la localidad de Hostoun, a 35 kilómetros al oeste de Praga.

De hecho, este último crimen provocó que la Policía desplegara un dispositivo en un edificio de la Universidad donde se esperaba que el agresor acudiera a clase ayer por la tarde. Kozák, sin embargo, se dirigió a la sede principal de la Facultad de Filosofía, donde cometió la masacre.

David Kozák, que no tenía antecedentes penales, gozaba de un buen expediente académico y ha sido descrito como "retraído" por algunos de sus compañeros de estudios. Previamente, había especulado en la red social Telegram con la idea de cometer una matanza.

En su cuenta de Telegram, Kozák habría escrito en cirílico que se inspiraba en un reciente homicidio perpetrado en Rusia por una estudiante en el que murieron dos personas.

Con todo, el ministro de Interior, Vit Rakusan, aseguró hoy que la masacre era difícil de prever. Las autoridades han descartado cualquier vinculación del agresor con grupos terroristas.

Kozák tenía licencia para ocho armas, dos de las cuales eran largas, y una con mirilla telescópica, que se cree que fue la que utilizó en el ataque de ayer.

El Parlamento alista acciones para controlar la venta de armas

El Parlamento checo está tramitando una reforma legal para facultar a la Policía a confiscar las armas a personas sospechosas de posturas radicales y que obliga a los vendedores a suministrar información sobre compras atípicas, por su volumen o por sospechas sobre los clientes.

El número de armas de fuego registradas en República Checa ha subido un 85 % en los últimos años, y actualmente hay casi un millón, una por cada diez habitantes.

Rakusan pidió hoy a la prensa y a la ciudadanía "no seguir la corriente ni dar publicidad a estos actos", argumentando que "es lo que el agresor busca". También insistió en que no hay indicios de vínculos terroristas o de cómplices. "No hay que buscar al culpable, porque ya está muerto", aseguró.

El funcionario indicó que nueve de los 25 heridos, que fueron ingresados en estado grave, se encuentran ahora estabilizados. El Gobierno ha declarado el 23 de diciembre, día de luto por las víctimas de este tiroteo, el más grave en la historia de República Checa.

