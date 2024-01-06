Mundo
Aumentan a 100 los fallecidos por el terremoto de magnitud 7,6 en el oeste de Japón

Además, Más de 200 personas continúan desaparecidas.

    Personal militar busca personas desaparecidas en casas derrumbadas tras un terremoto en Wajima, Prefectura de Ishikawa, Japón.( Foto: EFE )
El balance de víctimas mortales a causa del terremoto de magnitud 7,6 registrado el 1 de enero en el oeste de Japón ascendió a 100 y 211 personas continúan desaparecidas, según han confirmado este sábado autoridades locales.

Anteriormente, las autoridades de la prefectura de Ishikawa habían informado de 94 muertos, 464 heridos y unos 222 desaparecidos.

Hasta ese momento se había confirmado la muerte de 55 personas en la ciudad de Wajima, la más afectada, cifra a la que se sumaron 23 fallecidos en Suzu, cinco en Nanao y Anamizu, dos en Noro y uno en Shika y Hakui, todas ellas situadas en la prefectura de Ishikawa.

Cuatro días después del seísmo todavía había 14 localidades de la prefectura, entre ellas periféricas a Wajima, aisladas, mientras cerca de 30 000 evacuados de la prefectura seguían aguardando el retorno a sus hogares.

Mientras tanto, la Policía japonesa ha incrementado el número de efectivos dedicados a la respuesta de emergencia, de 700 a 1 100, y el Gobierno japonés duplicó el número de militares desplegados a las zonas afectadas, hasta los 5 000 participantes.

El terremoto, que se ha convertido en el temblor de mayor intensidad desde que comenzaron los registros en 1 885, según la Agencia Meteorológica de Japón (JMA, por sus siglas en inglés), tuvo su epicentro a unos 30 kilómetros al noroeste de Wajima y una profundidad de 16 kilómetros.

El seísmo desencadenó una inusual alerta de tsunami importante, aunque en la mañana del martes todos los avisos fueron levantados, y se ha visto replicado por cientos de nuevos temblores.

La última de las réplicas, fue un terremoto de magnitud 5,3 registrado este sábado por la mañana.

Además, una avalancha de barro causada por el último temblor arrasó docenas de casas en la localidad de Anamizu, dejando al menos tres fallecidos y a otra decena de personas atrapadas, según las autoridades locales.

Este terremoto es el más mortífero en Japón desde el de 2011, un temblor de 9 grados que provocó un tsunami que dejó más de 20 000 muertos y provocó el desastre nuclear de Fukushima.

