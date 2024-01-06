Aumentan a 100 los fallecidos por el terremoto de magnitud 7,6 en el oeste de Japón

El <b>balance de víctimas mortales</b> a causa del <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/terremoto-japon-imagenes-tsunami-FG6558043 target=_blank>terremoto</a></b> de magnitud 7,6 registrado el <b>1 de enero</b> en el <b>oeste de Japón</b> <b>ascendió a 100 </b>y <b>211 personas continúan desaparecidas</b>, según han confirmado este sáb <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/nuevo-terremoto-5-5-grados-japon-tras-fuerte-sismo-JF6564759 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>