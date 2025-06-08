Mundo
08 jun 2025 , 11:43

Gustavo Petro ordena proteger la vida del adolescente que atentó contra Miguel Uribe

Para el presidente Gustavo Petro, se debe cuidar la vida del menor que atentó contra la vida de Miguel Uribe Turbay. ¿Cuál es su argumento?

   
    Imagen del presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro. ( EFE )
Tras el atentado contra el senador Miguel Uribe Turbay, un hecho que ha conmocionado al mundo y ha generado múltiples reacciones alrededor del mundo, el presidente Gustavo Petro se dirigió a los colombianos.

Durante su intervención, el mandatario colombiano aseguró que garantizará la más absoluta transparencia en el proceso de investigación que ayude a encontrar a los autores materiales del hecho.

Con un lápiz en mano indicó que la investigación ya arrojó los primeros indicios como: videos, testigos y la captura del adolescente de 15 años. "Al asesino, que indudablemente fue pagado, se le alcanza a oír en los videos diciendo que dará los nombres".

Para Petro, es importante que las instituciones del Estado cuiden la vida del presunto sicario. Su argumento es que "así parezca terrible, los niños se cuidan en Colombia, ya que si no se los cuida no tendremos patria", aseguró.

También hizo un llamado a los colombianos para que enfoquen su energía en la recuperación de Uribe Turbay, afirmando que “todos los colombianos debemos centrarnos con la energía de nuestro corazón, con nuestras ganas de vivir en la recuperación del doctor Miguel Uribe".

El precandidato a la presidencia de Colombia fue víctima de un atentado en la tarde del sábado 7 de junio, cuando salía de un evento político con simpatizantes en Bogotá. De acuerdo con la Fiscalía de ese país, el senador recibió al menos dos impactos de bala.

