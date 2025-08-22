Mundo
22 ago 2025 , 13:07

Colombia: Un atentado en Florencia, estalla artefacto a una cuadra de la Alcaldía

La explosión se registró en la zona comercial de la ciudad; no hubo muertos, pero sí graves daños materiales.

   
    Atentado en Colombia ( Internet )
Redacción
Redacción
Un atentado terrorista sacudió la madrugada de este viernes 22 de agosto a Florencia, Caquetá. El estallido de un artefacto de bajo poder ocurrió en pleno centro de la ciudad, a tan solo una cuadra de la Alcaldía y muy cerca de la Gobernación.

Aunque no se reportaron víctimas mortales, la detonación dejó cuantiosos daños materiales en locales comerciales y viviendas aledañas. Videos de seguridad muestran el momento exacto de la explosión, que alarmó a los habitantes de la capital caqueteña.

Las primeras investigaciones apuntan a que disidencias de la Segunda Marquetalia estarían detrás del ataque. Este grupo armado ilegal es señalado de extorsionar a comerciantes y de disputarse el control territorial en la región.

El atentado en Florencia se produjo horas después de los ataques registrados en Cali y Amalfi, Antioquia, donde dejaron como saldo 18 muertos y 69 heridos. En la capital del Valle, un camión bomba explotó cerca de la Escuela Militar de Aviación Marco Fidel Suárez, dejando civiles muertos entre ellos un menor de edad y una mujer embarazada.

El presidente Gustavo Petro confirmó la captura de dos presuntos responsables de ese hecho y señaló que ambos pertenecen al Estado Mayor Central, disidencia de las antiguas Farc. “Uno de ellos ya está colaborando. Veremos los resultados de la investigación en los próximos días”, indicó el mandatario.

En Florencia, las autoridades evalúan el alcance de los daños y reforzaron la seguridad en la zona céntrica de la ciudad para evitar nuevos ataques.

