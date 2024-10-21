Mundo
21 oct 2024 , 15:04

Israel advierte del inminente bombardeo de siete edificios en el sur de Beirut

Al menos 2 483 personas han muerto en Líbano y más de 11 600 han resultado heridas en ataques de Israel desde el 8 de octubre.

   
    Como en otras advertencias similares, el vocero solicita a los habitantes de la zona que se alejen al menos 500 metros del lugar. ( AFP )
Fuente:
Agencia
EFE
El Ejército israelí advirtió este lunes 21 de octubre a los libaneses del sur de Beirut del inminente bombardeo de siete edificios e infraestructuras supuestamente empleadas por el grupo chií Hezbolá.

"Si se encuentran cerca de las instalaciones de Hezbolá y de lugares de interés de Hezbolá el Ejército operará contra ellas en breve", aseguró el portavoz en árabe del Ejército, Avichay Adraee en un mensaje de la red social X (antes Twitter).

Como en otras advertencias similares, el vocero solicita a los habitantes de la zona que se alejen al menos 500 metros del lugar, que es identificado en rojo en una foto aérea.

Anoche, Israel anunció que en las próximas horas bombardearía diferentes sucursales del sector bancario de la milicia chií de Hezbolá en Líbano -sin concretar qué puntos-, en especial las entidades de Al Qard Al Hassan, con el objetivo de debilitar su sistema económico.

Durante la noche bombardeó una decena de sucursales en todo el país y horas después el ministro de Defensa israelí, Yoav Gallant, firmó una orden declarando a la entidad financiera Al Qard al Hassan, afiliada al grupo chií Hezbolá y usada también por libaneses de a pie, una organización terrorista.

Al menos 2 483 personas han muerto en el Líbano y más de 11 600 han resultado heridas en ataques de Israel desde el 8 de octubre de 2023, cuando estallaron los enfrentamientos entre el Ejército israelí y el grupo chií Hezbolá en el marco de la guerra en la Franja de Gaza.

El pasado 10 de octubre, la organización Amnistía Internacional (AI) acusó al Ejército israelí de que las advertencias de evacuación que ha enviado a los residentes libaneses antes de lanzar ataques en áreas pobladas son "inadecuadas" y, "en algunos casos, también engañosas".

AI precisa en un comunicado que algunas advertencias se hicieron de noche y a través de las redes sociales, cuando los vecinos de la zona atacada estaban durmiendo.

Asimismo, recuerda al Ejército israelí que "nunca" se puede atacar a los civiles, de acuerdo con el derecho internacional humanitario y que es necesario tomar todas las medidas posibles para minimizar los daños a estos.

Además, subraya que el hecho de lanzar advertencias a los civiles "no exime a Israel de sus obligaciones" hacia los civiles.

Temas
Guerra Israel Hamás
Beirut
Israel
Líbano
Gaza
Noticias
