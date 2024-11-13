Mundo
13 nov 2024 , 11:41

Alerta roja en Málaga: fuertes lluvias obligan a desalojar a miles de personas en esa ciudad española

Más de 3 000 desalojados por el paso de la DANA, las fuertes lluvias afectan hospitales y obligan a evacuaciones en Málaga.

   
  • Alerta roja en Málaga: fuertes lluvias obligan a desalojar a miles de personas en esa ciudad española
    MÁLAGA, 13/11/2024.-Fuertes lluvias se registran causando inundaciones en las principales avenidas de todos los distritos de la ciudad.( María Alonso / EFE )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) mantiene la alerta roja en Málaga y en el sur de Tarragona, donde las carreteras están afectadas y la actividad se reduce al mínimo debido a los estragos causados por la Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos (DANA). Además, la Generalitat Valenciana pide reducir el tráfico por los daños.

Lea: Al menos 70 fallecidos deja hasta ahora la tormenta que azota Valencia, en España

Este miércoles, Málaga y el sur de Tarragona se encuentran en alerta roja por la llegada de una nueva DANA, que trae intensas lluvias. En Málaga, más de 3 000 personas fueron desalojadas como medida preventiva ante la persistencia de la alerta roja.

Las fuertes lluvias inundaron calles y forzaron el cierre del Hospital Clínico de la capital. La ciudad quedó sin conexión ferroviaria, ya que el servicio de alta velocidad (AVE) entre Málaga y Madrid fue suspendido debido a la inundación.

Lea: Un muerto y una decena de desaparecidos tras derrumbe de un hotel en Argentina

Las lluvias torrenciales obligaron a evacuar a los residentes y suspender servicios. Estas nuevas inundaciones se producen apenas dos semanas después de que el país experimentara graves anegaciones en Valencia.

La AEMET emitió alerta roja para las regiones de Andalucía y Cataluña, y los informes indican que varias carreteras se encuentran intransitables. En Málaga, se registraron 100 milímetros de lluvia en solo una hora, lo que equivale a cuatro pulgadas de agua.

Lea: El padre de Liam Payne visita el santuario en honor a su hijo en Buenos Aires

El Alcalde de la ciudad Málaga, Francisco de la Torre Prados, emitió órdenes de evacuación cerca del río Campanillas, donde se suspendió el sistema ferroviario que conecta Málaga con Madrid debido a las inundaciones.

Además, se reportan fuertes vientos y tornados en la región, siendo Málaga una de las zonas más afectadas por el temporal. Los centros educativos permanecen cerrados, y el alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, solicitó la colaboración ciudadana.

Lea: Un misil israelí destruye edificio en Beirut; el ataque está vinculado a Hezbolá

Temas
Málaga
Inundaciones
fuertes lluvias
DANA España
DANA
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas