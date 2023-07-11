Mundo
11 jul 2023 , 16:11

Acusaciones del primer ministro de Israel hacia manifestantes por bloquear ambulancias

user placeholder

EFE

Los manifestantes se han aglomerado en carreteras y aeropuertos que conectan las ciudades de Israel

    Benjamin Netanyahu, primer ministro de Israel( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE

El primer ministro de Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha acusado este 11 de junio, a los manifestantes, que han salido a la calle para protestar contra la reforma del sistema judicial, de bloquear el paso de ambulancias y otros trabajadores de servicios esenciales.

Netanyahu mostró información acerca de tratamientos de personas con cáncer y otras afecciones que se vieron interrumpidos en varias ciudades, a causa de los impedimentos generados por los manifestantes, que se aglomeraron en el Aeropuerto Internacional Ben Gurión, en Tel Aviv.

Previamente, la Policía de Israel ha informado de la detención de más de 65 personas en el marco de una nueva jornada de movilizaciones masivas en varias ciudades del país, horas después de que el Parlamento aprobara la primera revisión del sistema judicial, una de las cláusulas más controvertidas del proyecto.

Durante las protestas se han registrado algunos enfrentamientos, principalmente en Tel Aviv, en medio de los intentos de los participantes de bloquear carreteras, lo que ha llevado a agentes montados a caballo a intervenir para intentar desbloquear estas zonas.

En este contexto, por ahora se han registrado algunos bloqueos en carreteras que llevan a Jerusalén, Haifa y Tel Aviv, donde los manifestantes siguen intentando bloquear la autopista de Ayalón a medida que la Policía trata de sofocar las protestas con el uso de cañones de agua.

Enfrentamientos entre la Policía de Israel y los manifestantes

Asimismo, unas 2.000 personas han salido a la calle en la ciudad de Beersheba, en el sur del país, donde un policía ha resultado herido después de ser atropellado por un vehículo durante las protestas, según informaciones del diario The Times of Israel.

El agente ha sido trasladado al hospital de Soroka, pero se encuentra fuera de peligro. Mientras, la Policía ha puesto en marcha varias operaciones de búsqueda y captura para dar con el conductor.


