Mundo
17 abr 2024 , 16:11

Más de 600 000 venezolanos podrán votar por primera vez en las presidenciales de julio

user placeholder

Redacción y EFE

El pasado lunes 25 de marzo, Nicolás Maduro confirmó su candidatura a la reelección de presidente de Venezuela.

  • Más de 600 000 venezolanos podrán votar por primera vez en las presidenciales de julio
    Representantes del cuerpo diplomático acreditado en Venezuela observan un simulacro de votación en el Consejo Nacional Electoral este miércoles, en Caracas - Venezuela.( Foto: EFE )
Fuente:
EFE

Un total de 604 964 venezolanos se inscribieron ante el Consejo Nacional Electoral como nuevos votantes de cara a las elecciones presidenciales del próximo 28 de julio, informó el presidente de la institución, Elvis Amoroso.

Amoroso, que también informó que 847 999 personas cambiaron su centro de votación, no explicó si el total de nuevos inscritos corresponde únicamente a trámites hechos en Venezuela o si incluye datos del proceso en el exterior.

Varios de los 12 candidatos opositores pidieron al CNE extender por algunos días el plazo de inscripción, que cerró el pasado martes, según confirmó el ente electoral, luego de 28 días en los que hubo numerosas denuncias, varias de ellas por retrasos en la apertura del registro en los consulados de Venezuela en el extranjero.

Le puede interesar: Las elecciones presidenciales en Venezuela serán el próximo 28 de julio

En la última jornada del proceso, venezolanos en el extranjero publicaron imágenes de filas de personas en países como España y Argentina, donde los migrantes acudieron a los consulados para completar sus procesos y así poder votar en las presidenciales.

También, las autoridades del CNE se reunieron con representantes del Centro Carter, que enviaron una comisión exploratoria para acordar una eventual participación como veedor internacional en los comicios.

Asimismo, los miembros de la comisión exploratoria de la Unión Europea, de visita en Venezuela desde el pasado 7 de abril, se despidieron de los rectores electorales, con quienes conversaron para valorar la posibilidad de enviar una misión de observación para los comicios, un asunto que aún no está decidido.

Temas
Venezuela
Nicolás Maduro
elecciones presidenciales
Venezuela
Noticias
Recomendadas