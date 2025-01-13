Mundo
2024 fue el año más cálido jamás registrado

2024 rompe récords de temperatura y subraya la urgencia de la acción climática global

   
La Organización Meteorológica Mundial (OMM) confirmó que 2024 fue el año más cálido registrado, superando en 1,55°C los niveles de temperatura durante el periodo 1850-1900. Este récord forma parte de una tendencia preocupante, los últimos diez años (2015-2024) son los más cálidos desde que se tiene registro.

Este aumento de las temperaturas no es un evento aislado, refleja una tendencia más amplia del calentamiento global, debido a las altas concentraciones de gases de efecto invernadero generados por la actividad humana.

En 2024, las temperaturas extremas se registraron tanto en la superficie terrestre como en los océanos, donde los niveles de calor alcanzaron cifras sin precedentes, especialmente en los primeros 2,000 metros del océano.

El calentamiento de los océanos, que absorben aproximadamente el 90% del exceso de calor generado por el cambio climático, ha sido un factor clave en este récord. En el periodo de 2023 a 2024, la cantidad de calor almacenado en los océanos aumentó en 16 zettajulios, lo que equivale a unas 140 veces el volumen de electricidad generado en todo el mundo en 2023.

El Secretario General de la ONU, António Guterres, ha llamado a los gobiernos a intensificar sus esfuerzos para limitar el aumento de la temperatura global y proteger a los más vulnerables. La necesidad de medidas climáticas más fuertes en 2025 es más urgente que nunca para garantizar que las futuras generaciones no enfrenten las peores consecuencias de la catástrofe climática.

