05 ago 2024 , 17:22

La Fiscalía de Venezuela abre investigación contra María Corina Machado y Edmundo González

Según el fiscal general, Tarek William Saab, ambos instigaron a la insurrección de policías y militares.

   
    Imagen de archivo de Edmundo González Urrutia y María Corina Machado.( AFP )
user placeholder

EFE
La Fiscalía de Venezuela anunció este lunes 5 de agosto la apertura de una investigación penal contra la líder antichavista María Corina Machado y el candidato presidencial de la oposición mayoritaria, Edmundo González Urrutia, por presunta "instigación a la insurrección", luego de que ambos llamaran a policías y militares a parar la "represión" por la que acusan al presidente Nicolás Maduro.

En un comunicado, el fiscal general, Tarek William Saab, indicó que se iniciarán las averiguaciones ante esta "abierta incitación" a los efectivos a "la desobediencia de las leyes", toda vez que los líderes opositores pidieron a los uniformados "hacer respetar" los resultados de las elecciones del 28 de julio que, aseguran, dan como ganador a González Urrutia y no a Maduro, como anunció el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE).

"En el citado pronunciamiento se evidencia la presunta comisión de los delitos de usurpación de funciones, difusión de información falsa para causar zozobra, instigación a la desobediencia de las leyes, instigación a la insurrección, asociación para delinquir y conspiración", dice el escrito, publicado por en X por el fiscal.

Según dijo, Machado y González Urrutia actúan "al margen de la Constitución y la Ley" al hablar de un ganador distinto a Maduro en las elecciones en este "írrito documento".

El texto en cuestión reitera la denuncia de fraude electoral que ha hecho la principal coalición opositora, la Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), la "represión" sucesiva a las protestas en contra de la proclamación del líder chavista, cuestionada por buena parte de la comunidad internacional.

"Hacemos un llamado a la conciencia de militares y policías para que se coloquen al lado del pueblo y de sus propias familias (...) Ustedes pueden y deben parar esas acciones de inmediato. Les urgimos a impedir el desenfreno del régimen contra el pueblo y a respetar, y a hacer respetar, los resultados de las elecciones", señala el escrito.

Los opositores insisten en que Maduro "se niega a reconocer que fue derrotado" -como aseguran Estados Unidos, Argentina y otros países- y, en vista de las protestas a su proclamación -aseguran-, "ha lanzado una brutal ofensiva contra dirigentes democráticos, testigos (electorales) y hasta en contra del ciudadano común, con el propósito absurdo de querer ocultar la verdad".

"Con esta masiva violación de derechos humanos, el alto mando (militar) se alinea con Maduro y sus viles intereses (...) Maduro ha dado un golpe de Estado que contraría todo el orden constitucional y los quiere (a los efectivos que no pertenecen a la cúpula) hacer sus cómplices", sostiene el comunicado.

Mientras el ente electoral no ha publicado las actas electorales que certifican la victoria de Maduro, como indica la normativa legal, la PUD divulgó "el 81 %" de estos papeles, que muestran, según el antichavismo, que González Urrutia ganó por amplio margen, lo que desató protestas en el país que dejan, al menos, 13 muertos y más de 2 000 detenidos.

Una mujer sostiene un cartel en una protesta en Caracas contra el régimen de Nicolás Maduro.
Una mujer sostiene un cartel en una protesta en Caracas contra el régimen de Nicolás Maduro. ( Juan Barreto / AFP )
