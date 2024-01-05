Mundo
162 muertos y 296 heridos en la Franja de Gaza

EFE

162 fallecidos y 296 personas heridas se han reportado en los ataques de las últimas 24 horas.

EFE

En las últimas 24 horas, se han registrado al menos 162 fallecidos y 296 personas heridas en Gaza como consecuencia de los ataques llevados a cabo por el Ejército de Israel, según informó el Ministerio de Sanidad de la Franja palestina este viernes.

De acuerdo con el comunicado emitido por el ministerio, controlado por el grupo islamista Hamás, la ocupación israelí ha perpetrado 15 masacres contra familias en la Franja de Gaza, dejando un saldo de 162 mártires y 296 heridos en el mencionado periodo.

Desde el inicio de la ofensiva militar israelí en Gaza como respuesta a un ataque sorpresa perpetrado por Hamás en territorio israelí el 7 de octubre pasado, la cifra de muertos ha alcanzado las 22 600 personas, con 57 910 heridos, según informa el ministerio palestino.

La agencia oficial palestina Wafa reportó numerosos ataques israelíes en diversos puntos del enclave costero, destacando un bombardeo con drones en un cementerio cerca del campo de refugiados de Yabalia, en el norte de Gaza, que resultó en cinco muertos.

Los ataques aéreos y de artillería israelíes continuaron impactando casas, edificios residenciales y tiendas de campaña de desplazados en diferentes zonas de la Franja, cobrando vidas y causando heridas. Además, se registraron ataques en campamentos de refugiados y disparos de buques de guerra israelíes a playas en el centro del enclave.

El Ejército israelí, por su parte, informó de ataques por tierra, mar y aire contra unos cien objetivos de Hamás, incluyendo centros de mando, puestos militares, lanzaderas de proyectiles y almacenes de armamento. Aseguraron haber eliminado una "célula" terrorista y haber combatido contra supuestos militantes en diversas zonas.

Las Brigadas Al-Qassam, brazo armado de Hamás, reportaron "feroces combates" contra el Ejército israelí en distintas partes de Gaza, incluyendo enfrentamientos en Jan Yunis y el impacto de proyectiles en tanques israelíes.

La escalada de violencia comenzó el 7 de octubre, cuando Israel declaró la guerra a Hamás tras un masivo ataque del grupo islamista. Se teme que, además de los muertos confirmados, unas 8 000 personas puedan estar desaparecidas bajo los escombros de edificaciones destruidas en los bombardeos.

