162 muertos y 296 heridos en la Franja de Gaza

En las últimas 24 horas, se han registrado al menos <b>162 fallecidos y 296 personas heridas en <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/guerra-israel-hamas-21-mil-muertos-franja-gaza-CN6539523 target=_blank>Gaza</a></b> como consecuencia de los ataques llevados a cabo por el Ejército de Israel, según informó el <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/papa-francisco-fin-guerra-gaza-mensaje-navidad-FE6530447 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/las-guerras-que-marcaron-el-ano-2023-GA6552495 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b>