Especiales de Ecuavisa
23 ago 2024 , 15:38

Los retos del alcalde Pabel Muñoz en el transporte urbano de Quito

Otra de las críticas a la Alcaldía de Quito es el tema del transporte. Aunque el Metro ha resuelto parte de la movilidad, no existe interconexión con otros sistemas de transporte.

   
  • Los retos del alcalde Pabel Muñoz en el transporte urbano de Quito
    Quito, 05 de enero de 2021. Buses de Transporte Urbano en el sector de La Mariscal. APIFOTO/Juan Ruiz Condor( JUAN RUIZ CONDOR )
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El transporte es una preocupación para los quiteños y su reestructuración provoca más cuestionamientos más para el Alcalde. Si bien el Metro ha resuelto parte del problema, la falta de conexión con otros sistemas de transporte no garantiza al 100% su función de articulador del transporte metropolitano.

Y siguen pendientes la reorganización de rutas y frecuencias que es imprescindible, dice Jorge Yánez, presidente de la Unión de Operadores del Transporte Urbano de Quito.

En Quito existen 162 rutas, 3 200 buses y un promedio de 200 mil viajes diarios. Es decir, el problema no es el número de unidades, sino la falta de organización.

Unas zonas tienen sobreoferta de líneas de transporte. Otras, generalmente en los extremos de la ciudad, carecen de unidades y los pasajeros buscan taxis rutas, que en la mayoría de casos son ilegales.

Le puede interesar: El colectivo que impulsa la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz expone supuestas inacciones de su administración

Hasta el 9 de junio, por ordenanza, el Municipio de Quito debía reestructurar 13 rutas urbanas. No lo ha hecho y socializar hasta julio con los transportistas tampoco ha ocurrido.

Lea la nota completa aquí

Temas
Quito
Transporte
Trolebús
Metro Quito
Transporte público
buses
ecovía
bici pública
Pabel Muñoz
Jorge Yánez
Wilson Merino
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas