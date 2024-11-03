Especiales de Ecuavisa
Una mirada íntima a las talentosas futbolistas de la Superliga Femenina ecuatoriana

No solo destacan en el terreno de juego sino que llevan historias inspiradoras, detrás de cada gol.

   
    Las futbolistas por su profesión, como en casi todos los casos de las jugadoras profesionales, tiene una vida poco común.( Superliga Femenina )
Bajo los tres palos, no solo es guardameta, es líder indiscutible, tiene personalidad, voz de mando, capacidad de comunicación. Es la capitana del equipo.

Andrea Vera es la arquera titular de Dragonas de Independiente del Valle, el campeón de la Superliga Femenina. Cada vez que el silbato suena y el balón rueda, ella se vuelve barrera impenetrable.

Lea también: Las directoras técnicas han comenzado a emerger como figuras clave, en la Superliga Femenina

Pero cuando deja los botines, es una estudiante aplicada que, a los 31 años, ha sumado tres títulos: kinesióloga, máster en Gestión Deportiva y un diplomado en Negocios Deportivos de la FIFA.

rene Tobar también es arquera del equipo las Ñañas, tiene 34 años, es guayaquileña y ahora vive en Pifo, cerca de Quito, en la casa club del equipo. A su edad, lleva 18 años jugando profesionalmente, ha participado en el Mundial de Canadá, la Copa América y la Libertadores.

También ella ha compartido su pasión por el fútbol con el deseo de formarse. “He jugado fútbol toda mi vida, ya es un estilo de vida para mí. Igualmente tengo mi otra profesión, soy licenciada en diseño gráfico y trato de combinar las dos profesiones", explica Irene

Tatiana Bermeo, volante de Barcelona SC, es exactamente el reverso. Ella es cuencana, tiene 21 años y, a diferencia de otras jugadoras, se hizo futbolista a pesar de su mamá que se resistía a que explotara su habilidad con el balón.

Su madre cambió cuando recibió la convocatoria de Tatiana a la Selección, a partir de ahí todo ha fluido. Ha estado en dos equipos de la Superliga, Rocafuerte y Deportivo Cuenca, antes de ser fichada por Barcelona SC.

