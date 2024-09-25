Especiales de Ecuavisa
25 sep 2024 , 22:08

El INEC aún no concluye la auditoria solicitada por el presidente Noboa sobre denuncia de ocultamiento de cifras de homicidios

Televistazo también verificó que las estadísticas de la entidad indican el aumento de muertes violentas, sin que se explique por qué no se han hecho públicos los datos.

   
  • El INEC aún no concluye la auditoria solicitada por el presidente Noboa sobre denuncia de ocultamiento de cifras de homicidios
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Hay una orden presidencial para que el Instituto de Estadísticas y Censo (INEC) audite sus cifras del archivo histórico de defunciones.

Allí aparecen más de 7 300 muertes por eventos violentos catalogados como de intención no determinada entre el 2007 y 2018.

Lea: El INEC y seis entidades más revisarán los datos de muertes violentas entre 2008 y 2023

Ese proceso se lleva de forma reservada y silenciosa, tras la investigación de Arduino Tomasi quien ha lanzado la hipótesis de que esas muertes violentas no fueron registradas como homicidios en un periodo de presencia del narcotráfico y la acción de organizaciones delictivas en el país.

Pero además del INEC la Dirección del Registro Civil, el Ministerio de Salud Pública, el Ministerio del Interior, Fiscalía, el Servicio de Medicina Legal y el Consejo de la Judicatura son, según la normativa vigente, entidades que deberían revisar sus metodologías y cifras porque tienen comisiones que proveen los datos al INEC para sus estadísticas.

Vea la nota completa aquí

Temas
Correísmo
INEC
homicidios
ocultamiento de cifras
Arduino Tomasi
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas