08 oct 2024 , 19:10

Un año de la guerra Hamás-Israel: 42 mil palestinos han muerto en Gaza

Israel pasó en un año de ser víctima de un ataque terrorista, a ser acusado de crímenes de guerra por su brutal respuesta, que ha destruido a la Franja de Gaza y matado a más de 40 mil personas.

   
    Una zona destruida de la Franja de Gaza tras un bombardeo israelí, este 8 de octubre del 2024.( EFE )
Israel prometió acabar con Hamás y aunque no lo ha logrado, sí ha destruido su principal territorio: la Franja de Gaza.

El grupo terrorista controla esta región de Palestina desde el año 2006 cuando su brazo político ganó las elecciones. Los edificios donde operaba han sido bombardeados. También residencias, escuelas, universidades y mezquitas.

La Franja de Gaza, a orillas del Mar Meditérraneo, que mide 41 kilómetros de longitud por unos 12 km de ancho. Está rodeado por Israel desde el norte hasta el sureste y limita en el sur con Egipto.

Es densamente poblado con unos 2 700 000 habitantes, todos atrapados por un bloqueo total de sus fronteras, en medio de la incesante ofensiva israelí que ha destruido 80 % de sus estructuras y ha dejado un rastro de muerte.

Cerca de 42 mil personas entre terroristas de Hamás y civiles palestinos han muerto en un año de guerra y la Oficina de Coordinacion de Ayuda Humanitaria de la ONU cree que hay unos 10 000 cuerpos bajo escombros.

