Un año de la guerra Hamás-Israel: 42 mil palestinos han muerto en Gaza

Israel<b> <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/ataque-hamas-israel-aniversario-gaza-YH8119346 target=_blank>prometió acabar con Hamás</a> y aunque no lo ha logrado</b>, sí ha destruido su principal territorio: la Franja de Gaza. El<b> grupo terrorista controla esta región de Palestina desde el año 2006 cuando su</b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/manifestaciones-mundo-contra-ataques-franja-gaza-EA8112372 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/un-ano-de-la-guerra-hamas-israel-42-mil-palestinos-han-muerto-en-gaza-IC8127219></a>