21 ago 2024

El colectivo que impulsa la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz expone supuestas inacciones de su administración

En 15 meses, Muñoz puso el Metro en funcionamiento, ha repavimentado calles y dado mantenimiento a algunas plazas y parques, pero ha recibido críticas y cuestionamientos por otros problemas en la ciudad.

   
  • El colectivo que impulsa la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz expone supuestas inacciones de su administración
    Pabel Muñoz, durante su programa Frecuencia Quiteña.( Municipio de Quito )
Pabel Muñoz llegó a la Alcaldía de Quito hace 15 meses. Recibió una ciudad con problemas de transporte, con un Metro construido pero parado, inseguridad, falta de gestión de los desechos y la ciudad con el mayor desempleo del país: 8,3 %.

Muñoz, miembro de la Revolución Ciudadana, anunció un plan de trabajo con cinco ejes:

Convivencia ciudadana

Emprendimiento

Protección social

Movilidad sostenible

Territorio intercultural

En 15 meses sí puso el Metro en funcionamiento, ha repavimentado calles y dado mantenimiento a algunas plazas y parques, pero ha recibido críticas y cuestionamientos.

Uno de ellos llegó por falta de contratos de mantenimiento en el Metro de Quito y el vandalismo que sufrió uno de sus trenes. También por una resolución que aprobó un sistema de alarmas en los barrios donde él y los concejales viven.

Se suman la falta de gestión de la basura, la reorganización de rutas y frecuencias del transporte pública, la pobre ejecución presupuestaria, que no llega ni al 40 %, la disposición de multar por pasarse de 60 km por hora.

Finalmente, están las polémicas más recientes, que surgieron cuando se conoció que el Municipio de Quito destinará USD 2,9 millones para promover su imagen institucional y la entrega de 22 vehículos nuevos para uso de los concejales y un carro 4x4 para el Alcalde. El costo total del contrato supera los USD 400 mil.

