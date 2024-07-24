Especiales de Ecuavisa
24 jul 2024 , 13:38

Desde meseros hasta vendedores ambulantes han sido los oficios de médicos venezolanos antes de ejercer su profesión en Ecuador

Hay ocho mil trabajadores de la salud venezolanos que llegaron al país y varios de ellos aún luchan para volver a los consultorios a ejercer su oficio.

   
  • Desde meseros hasta vendedores ambulantes han sido los oficios de médicos venezolanos antes de ejercer su profesión en Ecuador
    Muchos venezolanos optan por vender jugos en los semáforos en las ciudades grandes.( Captura de pantalla )
Fuente:
cobertura
user placeholder

Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Una vida dedicada a los estudios y a la investigación científica no fueron suficientes para que la bacterióloga venezolana Nairoby González, atravesara una migración sencilla. Le habían asegurado un trabajo en Quito pero no tuvo el recibimiento prometido.

Aun así decidió quedarse en Ecuador. consiguió trabajo en un laboratorio, pero no le pagaban suficiente. Por ello, optó por convertirse en vendedora ambulante junto a otros venezolanos.

La migración masiva y apresurada de los profesionales de la salud venezolanos hacia Ecuador, los llevó a reinventarse. La Federación Médica Venezolana dice que 42 mil profesionales de la salud han salido de su país, de ellos, 8 939 han registrado su título en Ecuador.

Lea la nota completa aquí

Temas
migrantes
migración
crisis Venezuela
Venezuela
Migrante
profesionales
migrantes
venezolanos
Migrante
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas