14 may 2024 , 17:54

¡Nicolas Cage dará vida a uno de los Spider-Man!

Redacción

Tras dar voz al personaje animado en Spider-Man: un nuevo universo , Nicolas Cage saltará a una serie live action.

Después de varios rumores, el personal de Amazon MGM anunció sobre su nuevo proyecto, la serie de Spider-Man Noir Live Action. Al mismo tiempo, confirmaron que el actor estadounidense Nicolas Cage, quien dio la voz al arácnido en la película animada Spider-Man: un nuevo universo y su secuela, interpretará a Noir.

Noir es una versión alternativa de Peter Parker de la década de 1930, donde es un detective privado y luego es picado por una araña exótica y mística, convirtiéndose en Spider-Man Noir.

Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Man Noir ( X )

Cage volverá con esta producción titulada "Noir" y Vernon Sanders, jefe de televisión de Amazon MGM Studios mencionó que esta nueva adaptación será una oportunidad única.

"Expandir el universo Marvel con Noir es una oportunidad única y estamos honrados de llevar esta serie a nuestros suscriptores de Prime Video de todo el mundo. El tremendamente talentoso Nicolas Cage es una elección ideal para nuestro nuevo superhéroe." -expresó Vernon

Katherine Pope, productora de Sony Pictures Television Studios, se unió a las felicitaciones por el actor estadounidense y la nueva serie live action.

"Estamos absolutamente encantados de tener a Nicolas Cage protagonizando esta serie. ¡Nadie más podría aportar tanta pasión, dolor y corazón a este personaje singular!" agregó Pope

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage ( X )

Hasta el momento no hay fecha de estreno para la serie "Noir", pero lo que se conoce es que llegará primero a MGM+ y luego a Amazon Prime Video.

La serie estará ambientada en una aventura en Nueva York de los años 30, apegándose a la historia original del superhéroe arácnido.

Por medio de redes sociales, seguidores reflejaron su emoción por esta noticia, mientras que otros están sorprendidos porque creían que Cage se había retirado.

