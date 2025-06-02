Televisión
¿Quién fue María Lorena Argüello? Una vida entre la vocación de sanar y el sueño de representar a su ciudad

Modelo, atleta y profesional de la medicina, Lorena Argüello tenía como propósito dedicar su vida al bienestar de la niñez y adolescencia del Ecuador.

   
    María Lorena Argüello fue candidata a Miss Universo Ecuador.( RRSS )
El Concurso Nacional de Belleza del Ecuador (CNBE) confirmó el 1 de junio el fallecimiento de María Lorena Argüello Salazar, joven quiteña de 28 años que dejó una profunda huella tanto en el mundo de la medicina como en el de los certámenes de belleza.

Sin embargo, más allá de su paso por el modelaje, María Lorena Argüello cultivó una faceta menos visible pero profundamente admirada: su carisma, su vocación por la medicina y su compromiso con los más vulnerables dejaron una huella perdurable en quienes la rodearon. Esta es su historia.

María Lorena en la pasarela del Miss Ecuador.
María Lorena en la pasarela del Miss Ecuador. ( RRSS )

La vocación detrás de la corona

María Lorena Argüello Salazar nació el 12 de marzo de 1997 y este año celebró con entusiasmo su cumpleaños número 28, como lo mostró en su cuenta de Instagram. Si bien su imagen ganó notoriedad tras participar en el certamen de belleza, su verdadera vocación siempre fue la medicina.

Se graduó como médico cirujana en la Universidad de Las Américas y tenía entre sus planes realizar una maestría en Neonatología, con la firme intención de dedicarse al cuidado de los recién nacidos.

Su compromiso con la niñez también se reflejaba en su labor como voluntaria en la Fundación Reina de Quito, donde impulsaba iniciativas sociales en favor de niños y adolescentes en situación de vulnerabilidad.

Durante su participación en Miss Universo Ecuador, expresó con claridad su deseo de usar su formación profesional para servir a los más pequeños.

Disciplina y entrega desde joven

Mucho antes de las coronas y las batas, la disciplina formaba parte de su vida. En su etapa escolar fue parte de la preselección de voleibol del Ecuador, demostrando desde temprana edad una fuerte vocación por el trabajo en equipo.

Amante de los viajes y de las series de suspenso, quienes la conocieron la describen como una persona reservada, dulce y profundamente empática.

Un breve paso por los certamenes de belleza

En Miss Universo Ecuador 2024, María Lorena logró posicionarse entre las 13 finalistas. A pesar de no haber sido coronada, se destacó por su calidez humana y su serenidad.

Sus compañeras y quienes formaron parte del certamen no han dudado en rendirle homenaje tras la noticia de su partida. Andrea Quito, quien compartió habitación con ella durante el concurso, escribió: “Fue un honor haber coincidido en esta vida, espero volver a verte en la siguiente”.

Mara Topic, actual Miss Universo Ecuador, también expresó su pesar:

“Hoy el cielo ganó un alma hermosa. Mi corazón llora tu partida, pero confío en que Dios te tiene en sus brazos”.

