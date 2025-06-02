¿Quién fue María Lorena Argüello? Una vida entre la vocación de sanar y el sueño de representar a su ciudad

En <b>Miss Universo Ecuador 2024</b>, María Lorena logró posicionarse entre las 13 finalistas. A pesar de no haber sido coronada, se destacó por su <b>calidez humana y su serenidad</b>. Sus compañeras y quienes<b></b><b></b><i></i> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/danilo-carrera-comparte-emotivo-mensaje-mara-topic-espero-miss-universo-ecuador-hagas-historia-AX8321442?fbclid=IwY2xjawKUfmdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFqRXF6Rk9DV0RVNHJUWlQ5AR6QOPKMpT76EWy4ZkNnxe1gakEAJYmM6mrKaLYuT-uFx_yianeQfclZgUuZXQ_aem_6B5qfdDJGeLFTDD6n1h-UA target=_blank></a>