Murió la voz de Harry Potter y Spiderman en español, Marcelo Armand

<i>- Black Mirror</i> <i>- Harry Potter y las reliquias de la muerte</i> <i>- Harry Potter y el cáliz de fuego</i> <i>- Rambo IV</i> <i>- High School Musical 3</i> <i>- El Gran Lebowski</i> <i>- The Last of Us</i> <i>- El show de los Muppets</i> <i>- The Walking Dead</i> <i></i> <i></i> <i></i> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/television/fallece-el-actor-de-doblaje-mexicano-raul-de-la-fuente-puso-su-voz-en-caballeros-del-zodiaco-CE475774 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>