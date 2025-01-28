Murió la voz de Harry Potter y Spiderman en español, Marcelo Armand

- Black Mirror

- Harry Potter y las reliquias de la muerte

- Harry Potter y el cáliz de fuego

- Rambo IV

- High School Musical 3

- El Gran Lebowski

- The Last of Us

- El show de los Muppets

- The Walking Dead

- SWAT

- El show de Mr. Bean

- Los increíbles

"Con profundo pesar despedimos a Marcelo Armand, destacado actor, actor de voz, locutor, director de doblaje y docente, con amplio reconocimiento en Argentina y toda Latinoamérica. Su voz aparece en cientos de películas, series y videojuegos", escribió la asociación en sus redes sociales oficiales.

Por el momento los medios argentinos no han hecho públicas las razones detrás de su deceso. Armand participó en producciones de cadenas internacionales como Disney, Marvel, Sony, Fox, MTV, VH1, Discovery Networks, BBC, Animal Planet, National Geographic y People & Arts.