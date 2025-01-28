Televisión
28 ene 2025 , 10:25

Murió la voz de Harry Potter y Spiderman en español, Marcelo Armand

Conmoción en Argentina por el inesperado deceso del intérprete de doblaje, referente de la industria a la que pertenecía.

   
    Imagen de archivo de Marcelo Armand, actor de doblaje de origen argentino.( COMPOSICIÓN / ÁLVARO CHIRIBOGA )
Marcelo Armand, actor de doblaje de origen argentino con un gran peso de reconocimiento latinoamericano, falleció a sus 56 años según informó la Asociación Argentina de Actores con gran pesar. El intérprete laboró con su inolvidable voz en series y películas como:

Imagen de archivo del actor de doblaje, Marcelo Armand.
Imagen de archivo del actor de doblaje, Marcelo Armand. ( RRSS )

- Black Mirror

- Harry Potter y las reliquias de la muerte

- Harry Potter y el cáliz de fuego

- Rambo IV

- High School Musical 3

- El Gran Lebowski

- The Last of Us

- El show de los Muppets

- The Walking Dead

- SWAT

- El show de Mr. Bean

- Los increíbles

"Con profundo pesar despedimos a Marcelo Armand, destacado actor, actor de voz, locutor, director de doblaje y docente, con amplio reconocimiento en Argentina y toda Latinoamérica. Su voz aparece en cientos de películas, series y videojuegos", escribió la asociación en sus redes sociales oficiales.

Fallece el actor de doblaje mexicano Raúl de la Fuente, puso su voz en Caballeros del Zodíaco

Por el momento los medios argentinos no han hecho públicas las razones detrás de su deceso. Armand participó en producciones de cadenas internacionales como Disney, Marvel, Sony, Fox, MTV, VH1, Discovery Networks, BBC, Animal Planet, National Geographic y People & Arts.

