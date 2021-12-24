NOTICIAS
VIDEOS
ECUADOR
INTERNACIONAL
ECONOMÍA
POLÍTICA
CRÓNICA ROJA
CONTACTO DIRECTO
NOTICIEROS
ESTADIO
VIDEOS
NACIONAL
INTERNACIONAL
MÁS DEPORTES
ESTADÍSTICAS
ENTRETENIMIENTO
VIDEOS
MÚSICA
CINE Y SERIES
NUESTROS PROGRAMAS
EL PODER DEL AMOR
EN CONTACTO
POLÍTICAMENTE CORRECTO
CONTACTO DIRECTO
VISIÓN 360
NOTICIEROS
SÍ SE PUEDE
3 FAMILIAS
TENDENCIAS
VIDEOS
TECNOLOGÍA
CIENCIA
MEDICINA
REDES
CURIOSIDADES
EN VIVO
NOTICIAS
VIDEOS
ECUADOR
INTERNACIONAL
ECONOMÍA
POLÍTICA
CRÓNICA ROJA
CONTACTO DIRECTO
NOTICIEROS
ESTADIO
VIDEOS
NACIONAL
INTERNACIONAL
MÁS DEPORTES
ESTADÍSTICAS
ENTRETENIMIENTO
VIDEOS
MÚSICA
CINE Y SERIES
NUESTROS PROGRAMAS
EL PODER DEL AMOR
EN CONTACTO
POLÍTICAMENTE CORRECTO
CONTACTO DIRECTO
VISIÓN 360
NOTICIEROS
SÍ SE PUEDE
3 FAMILIAS
TENDENCIAS
VIDEOS
TECNOLOGÍA
CIENCIA
MEDICINA
REDES
CURIOSIDADES
EN VIVO
Televisión
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle hacen pública la primera imagen de su hija Lilibet
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">El duque y la duquesa de Sussex publicaron la primera fotograf&iacute;a de su hija Lilibet.</span></p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La imagen -que aparece en la tarjeta navide&ntilde;a de la pareja- muestra a Meghan levantando a Lilibet en brazos junto al pr&iacute;ncipe Harry, quien sostiene a su hijo Archie de dos a&ntilde;os sobre sus rodillas.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Lilibet, quien naci&oacute; en junio, est&aacute; vestida con una bata blanca de beb&eacute;.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El duque y la duquesa de Sussex lucen jeans en la imagen tomada este verano por Alexi Lubomirski en su casa de Santa B&aacute;rbara, California.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Es la primera foto de Lilibet divulgada p&uacute;blicamente.</p></div><div class="bbc-1n4f7vm e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><section class="bbc-1tuvzyv ebqhneu1" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px 0px 1.5rem; padding: 1rem 0px;" role="region" data-e2e="recommendations-heading" aria-labelledby="recommendations-heading"><div class="bbc-bjn8wh emhm4kg2" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><a class="bbc-1rqmkz0 emhm4kg1" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: bold; font-size: 0.8125rem; border: 0.125rem solid #222222; color: #222222; display: block; left: 0px; line-height: 1; padding: 0.75rem; position: absolute; text-decoration-line: none; top: 0px; z-index: 10; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; width: 1px; margin: 0px;" href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-59777407#end-of-recommendations">Saltar Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese y continuar leyendo</a><div class="ebqhneu0 bbc-151alx8 e120qdcz1" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; z-index: 0; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px 0px 0.5rem; padding: 0px;"><span class="bbc-1xclg2i e120qdcz0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><span class="bbc-1fttcpj e1vze7ki4" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: flex; flex-direction: column;"><span class="bbc-127x8fy e1vze7ki2" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: flex; flex-flow: row nowrap; -webkit-box-pack: justify; justify-content: space-between; min-height: 2.75rem; -webkit-box-align: stretch; align-items: stretch;"><span id="recommendations-heading" class="bbc-rtand8 e1vze7ki1" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1.5rem; line-height: 2rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; margin: 0px; padding-right: 1rem; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;">Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese</span></span></span></span></div><ul class="e57qer20 bbc-1ulo99h eom0ln50" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;" role="list"><li class="e57qer20 bbc-14u3acj eom0ln52" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;" role="listitem"><div class="bbc-1p4354k e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-1ugu3vp e1w892c04" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: #f6f6f6;" data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper"><div class="bbc-18x5xq4 e1w892c03" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 120px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg.webp 660w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg 660w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 120px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7D7C/production/_107742123_1e4b4a52-18cd-48f8-a2d8-4e50eba91069.jpg" alt="Meghan Markle" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div></div></div><div class="bbc-14nqykl e1w892c02" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div class="bbc-11shakz e1w892c00" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: #222222; margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a class="bbc-1isttse e1w892c01" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: #222222; text-decoration-line: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;" href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-49192065">Meghan Markle, "la duquesa dif&iacute;cil": c&oacute;mo la esposa del pr&iacute;ncipe Harry pas&oacute; de hero&iacute;na a villana de los tabloides brit&aacute;nicos</a></div></div></div></div></li><li class="e57qer20 bbc-14u3acj eom0ln52" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;" role="listitem"><div class="bbc-1p4354k e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-1ugu3vp e1w892c04" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: #f6f6f6;" data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper"><div class="bbc-18x5xq4 e1w892c03" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 120px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg.webp 660w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg 660w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 120px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/B0C7/production/_109055254_getty_top.jpg" alt="Meghan Markle y la princesa Diana." width="976" height="549" /></picture></div></div></div><div class="bbc-14nqykl e1w892c02" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div class="bbc-11shakz e1w892c00" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: #222222; margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a class="bbc-1isttse e1w892c01" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: #222222; text-decoration-line: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;" href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-56328563">Entrevista de Meghan y Harry con Oprah: por qu&eacute; la prensa compara a la duquesa de Sussex con la princesa Diana</a></div></div></div></div></li><li class="e57qer20 bbc-14u3acj eom0ln52" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;" role="listitem"><div class="bbc-1p4354k e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-1ugu3vp e1w892c04" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: #f6f6f6;" data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper"><div class="bbc-18x5xq4 e1w892c03" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 120px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg.webp 660w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg 660w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 120px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/1155D/production/_110450017_gettyimages-970347806.jpg" alt="Harry y Meghan" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div></div></div><div class="bbc-14nqykl e1w892c02" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div class="bbc-11shakz e1w892c00" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: #222222; margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a class="bbc-1isttse e1w892c01" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: #222222; text-decoration-line: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;" href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-51054781">Harry y Meghan: cu&aacute;nto ganan y de d&oacute;nde provienen los ingresos de los duques de Sussex</a></div></div></div></div></li><li class="e57qer20 bbc-14u3acj eom0ln52" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; border: none;" role="listitem"><div class="bbc-1p4354k e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-1ugu3vp e1w892c04" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: #f6f6f6;" data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper"><div class="bbc-18x5xq4 e1w892c03" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 120px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg.webp 660w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg 660w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 120px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/9111/production/_110573173_gettyimages-1200603760-4.jpg" alt="Pr&iacute;ncipe Harry" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div></div></div><div class="bbc-14nqykl e1w892c02" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div class="bbc-11shakz e1w892c00" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: #222222; margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a class="bbc-1isttse e1w892c01" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: #222222; text-decoration-line: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;" href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-51171066">Harry y Meghan: el duque de Sussex expresa una "gran tristeza" y dice que no ten&iacute;an otra opci&oacute;n que dar un paso atr&aacute;s</a></div></div></div></div></li></ul><p id="end-of-recommendations" class="bbc-1gnhmg2 emhm4kg0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;" tabindex="-1">Final de Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese</p></div></section></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><h2 id="Tarjeta-navide&ntilde;a" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Tarjeta navide&ntilde;a</h2></div><div class="bbc-1ka88fa e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;"><div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-189y18v e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.333px; padding-bottom: 363px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 800w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 800w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" alt="Harry and Meghan" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div><p class="bbc-1s1cxbv etq3yw90" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: #ffffff; padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;" role="text"><span class="bbc-1gnhmg2 e1yt7oin0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">REUTERS</span></p></div></div><div class="bbc-3edg7g e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"></div></div></div><figcaption class="bbc-1t9zlwf eede9f50" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #6e6e73; margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.111px; border-left: 1px solid #6e6e73;"><span class="bbc-1gnhmg2 e1yt7oin0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">La pareja apoya a varias organizaciones ben&eacute;ficas.</p></figcaption><div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-3edg7g e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"></div></div></figure></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La tarjeta fue enviada por correo electr&oacute;nico a trav&eacute;s de la organizaci&oacute;n ben&eacute;fica Archewell, cofundada por el duque y la duquesa en 2020.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se titula "Felices fiestas" y transmite el mensaje: "Este a&ntilde;o, 2021, le dimos la bienvenida al mundo a nuestra hija, Lilibeth. Archie nos hizo 'mam&aacute;' y un 'pap&aacute;', y Lili nos hizo una familia".</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Contin&uacute;a destacando las donaciones que la pareja ha hecho a siete organizaciones con sede en EE.UU. que ayudan a las familias mientras "esperan con ansias el 2022 ... desde las que ser&aacute;n reubicadas desde Afganist&aacute;n hasta las familias estadounidenses que necesitan un permiso parental remunerado".</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La tarjeta termina con las palabras: "&iexcl;Dese&aacute;ndoles unas felices fiestas y un pr&oacute;spero A&ntilde;o Nuevo, de nuestra familia a la suya! Como siempre, Harry, Meghan, Archie y Lili".</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La fotograf&iacute;a de la tarjeta se comparti&oacute; en la cuenta de Twitter de la organizaci&oacute;n ben&eacute;fica de ayuda en casos de desastre Team Rubicon, una de las organizaciones apoyadas por la pareja.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Los otros grupos apoyados son Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL + US y Marshall Plan for Moms.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Lubomirski tambi&eacute;n comparti&oacute; la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram, y agreg&oacute; que "el d&iacute;a con el duque y la duquesa de Sussex fue una experiencia tan alegre, y una que me siento extremadamente privilegiado de haber sido invitado a capturar".</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El fot&oacute;grafo, que anteriormente hab&iacute;a fotografiado al pr&iacute;ncipe Harry y Meghan como novios, el d&iacute;a de su boda y como pareja casada, dijo que "ver ahora su amor manifestado en dos hermosos hijos" hab&iacute;a sido un "delicioso honor".</p></div><div class="bbc-sffzb7 e8v25yx0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clear: both; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><div class="bbc-1ka88fa e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12;"><figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;"><div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-189y18v e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.333px; padding-bottom: 2.05556px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 624w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 624w" type="image/jpeg" /></picture></div></div></div></div></figure></div></div>' width='825' height='495' allow='autoplay; fullscreen; encrypted-media' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen allowscriptaccess='always' scrolling='no'>
ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI/DUQUES DE SUSSEX
24 dic 2021 , 09:50
BBC News Mundo
TAG RELACIONADOS
príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle
|
LOS VÍDEOS MÁS VISTOS
LO MÁS LEÍDO
RECOMENDADAS