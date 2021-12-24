El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle hacen pública la primera imagen de su hija Lilibet

<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">El duque y la duquesa de Sussex publicaron la primera fotograf&iacute;a de su hija Lilibet.</span></p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;"><p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La imagen -que aparece en la tarjeta navide&ntilde;a de la pareja- muestra a Meghan levantando a Lilibet en brazos junto al pr&iacute;ncipe Harry, quien sostiene a su hijo Archie de dos a&ntilde;os sobre sus rodillas.</p></div><div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; Lilibet, quien nació en junio, está vestida con una bata blanca de bebé.

El duque y la duquesa de Sussex lucen jeans en la imagen tomada este verano por Alexi Lubomirski en su casa de Santa Bárbara, California. Es la primera foto de Lilibet divulgada públicamente. Tarjeta navideña

FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN, REUTERS

Pie de foto, La pareja apoya a varias organizaciones benéficas. width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg.webp 800w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg 800w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/17B4E/production/_118820179_hi067483903.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" alt="Harry and Meghan" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div><p class="bbc-1s1cxbv etq3yw90" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: #ffffff; padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;" role="text"><span class="bbc-1gnhmg2 e1yt7oin0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">REUTERS</span></p></div></div><div class="bbc-3edg7g e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 10;"></div></div></div><figcaption class="bbc-1t9zlwf eede9f50" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.875rem; line-height: 1.125rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #6e6e73; margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding-left: 0.5rem; padding-right: 0px; width: 535.111px; border-left: 1px solid #6e6e73;"><span class="bbc-1gnhmg2 e1yt7oin0" style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Pie de foto,</span><p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">La pareja apoya a varias organizaciones ben&eacute;ficas.</p></figcaption><div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-3edg7g e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; La tarjeta fue enviada por correo electrónico a través de la organización benéfica Archewell, cofundada por el duque y la duquesa en 2020. Se titula "Felices fiestas" y transmite el mensaje: "Este año, 2021, le dimos la bienvenida al mundo a nuestra hija, Lilibeth. Archie nos hizo 'mamá' y un 'papá', y Lili nos hizo una familia".

Continúa destacando las donaciones que la pareja ha hecho a siete organizaciones con sede en EE.UU. que ayudan a las familias mientras "esperan con ansias el 2022 ... desde las que serán reubicadas desde Afganistán hasta las familias estadounidenses que necesitan un permiso parental remunerado". La tarjeta termina con las palabras: "¡Deseándoles unas felices fiestas y un próspero Año Nuevo, de nuestra familia a la suya! Como siempre, Harry, Meghan, Archie y Lili".

La fotografía de la tarjeta se compartió en la cuenta de Twitter de la organización benéfica de ayuda en casos de desastre Team Rubicon, una de las organizaciones apoyadas por la pareja. Los otros grupos apoyados son Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL + US y Marshall Plan for Moms.

Lubomirski también compartió la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram, y agregó que "el día con el duque y la duquesa de Sussex fue una experiencia tan alegre, y una que me siento extremadamente privilegiado de haber sido invitado a capturar". El fotógrafo, que anteriormente había fotografiado al príncipe Harry y Meghan como novios, el día de su boda y como pareja casada, dijo que "ver ahora su amor manifestado en dos hermosos hijos" había sido un "delicioso honor". margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;"><div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div class="bbc-189y18v e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.333px; padding-bottom: 2.05556px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder"><div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg.webp 624w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15C1D/production/_105671198_3135fd17-5a3e-4df2-a805-5f30f3397333.jpg 624w" type="image/jpeg" /></picture></div></div></div></div></figure></div></div>' width='825' height='495' allow='autoplay; fullscreen; encrypted-media' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen allowscriptaccess='always' scrolling='no'>