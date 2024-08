🔴LIVE REACTION/ #MissInternationalQueen2024



CONGRATULATIONS 🎉



THE NEW MISS INTERNATIONAL QUEEN IS CATALINA MARSANO FROM RERU 🇵🇪



🔸2nd RUNNER UP: THAILAND 🇹🇭

🔸3rd RUNNER UP: VIETNAM 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/XzA73KpB5R