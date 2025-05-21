Música
VIDEO | Shakira sufre percance en pleno concierto en Montreal y sorprende con su reacción

El hecho sucedió mientras la barranquillera interpretaba su éxito Whenever Wherever.

   
    Shakira sufrió un percance en pleno concierto en la ciudad de Montreal. ( Ecuavisa )
Shakira sigue dándolo todo en su concierto Las Mujeres ya no lloran. En esta ocasión, la colombiana protagonizó un momento inesperado durante su concierto en Montreal, dejando a todos los espectadores sorprendidos por su reacción al hecho.

El concierto se llevó a cabo en el centro de hockey sobre hielo Centre Bell.
El concierto se llevó a cabo en el centro de hockey sobre hielo Centre Bell. ( RRSS )

¿Qué pasó con Shakira?

Mientras interpretaba su icónico éxito Whenever, Wherever, la cantante sufrió una caída en plena coreografía, pero su reacción se robó los aplausos del público.

Durante una de las rutinas más intensas del espectáculo, Shakira perdió el equilibrio y terminó en el suelo. Sin embargo, se levantó inmediatamente con una sonrisa y continuó el show sin detenerse, demostrando su profesionalismo y entrega.

El momento fue captado por varios asistentes y rápidamente se viralizó en redes sociales, donde recibió miles de mensajes de admiración y apoyo.

Un momento especial para el público canadiense

Además del inesperado tropiezo, el concierto dejó otro instante inolvidable: Shakira interpretó en francés la canción Je l’aime à mourir, del reconocido cantautor francés Francis Cabrel, emocionando profundamente a los asistentes en la ciudad más grande de Quebec.

El show en Montreal es parte del tramo norteamericano de su gira, con la que ha recorrido ciudades como Charlotte y Nueva Jersey. En Canadá, además de Montreal, Shakira tiene programada una presentación en Toronto para el 26 de mayo, luego de ser reprogramada.

A pesar del accidente, la colombiana reafirma su estatus como una de las artistas más queridas y comprometidas del pop internacional.

